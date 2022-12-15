Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Officially Launches in Fall 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,188 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games following a rumor have officially announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch in Fall 2023. The game is a PlayStation 5 exclusive.
"Speaking of Marvel’s Spider Man 2, let’s kick things off with some exciting news from developer Insomniac Games confirming the release window for the web-slinging sequel," reads the PlayStation Blog post. "Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on PS5 in fall 2023.
"Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. Much is still to be revealed about the game, and going off the quality of the past two titles, we’re bound to be in for a fantastic new original Spider-Man adventure."
Insomniac Games Creative Director Bryan Intihar said, "What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Timing is everything of course as it’s still quite early to discuss but this has the potential to be huge for Sony next year. Especially if the new slim sku with attachable disc drive is real. That combo with increased shipments could do some serious business. They’ll have the cross promotion and synergy with “Across the Spider-Verse” in June which will lead into the fall season and I imagine a holiday bundle from there. We know there will be a full DLC for COD but not a typical new iteration next year as well as no traditional FIFA name brand game as well. So this is a great opportunity for the Spiderman IP to do some heavy lifting commercially.
Awesome. I'll pick it up when I get a PS5 somewhere down the line.
Get it on pc
I dont know why your getting down votted for this but its what i plan on doing :-D .
Fair enough, have It on PC 2-4 years after og. release.
What makes you think it will be 2-4 years? Sony have been relasing their games faster then that on PC lately. The last of us is like what 6months after the PS5 release?. I bet this will be on Pc a year after release. No need to be so salty as even if it was 4 years i still wouldnt care :-P . But im sorry to break it to you no Sony release will be 4 years on PC anymore.
The only game that came fast is Last of US, all other games had at last 2 years Gap.
2 years at least for Spider 2, and i can even bet If you wish.
Ok ill take that bet with you. Thats a big change from your 4 year estimate :-D :-D . what do you want to bet? avater controll? i need a mod to back this bet up too.
Don't know what to say, people are nuts here. Fanboys seeing pc as a threat.
I know if xbox has shown anything Pc means nothing to console gamers. Its silly as PC is a completly diff market. Pc gamers such as my self are not going to go buy a console for exclusives but we will buy them exclusives if they come to pc. Console players are not going to run to pc to play games if they are no longer exclusive or else everyone would be gaming on pc. Like i said years ago the biggest games on consoles a multi plats like CoD and Fifa etc they are all on PC already yet consoles are still out selling pc when it comes to them games.
What a insane year will be 2023 for ps5, spiderman 1 was amazing , miles morales was good too.
2023 > FF XVI, Forspoken, Spider 2, FF VII part 2. Am i forgetting something?
Damn, SE is party much Playstation 2° party, lol.
Insomniac continuing to push out games of high quality at rapid pace, while the rest of Sony's studios are putting out games twice a decade.
Spiderman 2, Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield, Resident Evil 4, Final Fantasy XVI, Like a Dragon Ishin, Diablo 4...damn might have to do some door dash part time to afford all this awesomeness...not really to the door dash, but it's going to be one of the best years ever if all that comes out.
Insomniac is an absolute workhorse!
2014 sunset overdrive
2016 ratchet and clank
2018 spiderman
2020 miles morales
2021 ratchet and clank rift apart
2023 spiderman 2
2024?2025 the wolverine?
So I would guess Wolverine will be 2024 at the earliest. I'm cool with that since I am extremely hyped about Spider-Man 2! Insomniac are so good at what they do. I can't wait!
Wolverine 2024 is too soon, 2025 at best.
Well it would be wise if Sony release Wolverine in 2024 to coincide with Deadpool 3
I don't know what more they can add, hoepfully they can surprise me with the move sets. But at this point, i'm dying for the wolverine game.