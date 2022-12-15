Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Officially Launches in Fall 2023 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games following a rumor have officially announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch in Fall 2023. The game is a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

"Speaking of Marvel’s Spider Man 2, let’s kick things off with some exciting news from developer Insomniac Games confirming the release window for the web-slinging sequel," reads the PlayStation Blog post. "Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on PS5 in fall 2023.

"Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. Much is still to be revealed about the game, and going off the quality of the past two titles, we’re bound to be in for a fantastic new original Spider-Man adventure."

Insomniac Games Creative Director Bryan Intihar said, "What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall."

