Rumor: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Launch in Fall 2023

posted 4 days ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games in September 2021 announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5 with a 2023 release window.

Not much has been seen of the game since the initial announcement, however, it appears the game will likely launch in Fall 2023.

Writer Jamie Mayer's personal website had mentioned the game would launch in Fall 2023, which was spotted by Twitter User Evan Filarca. However, Mayer has since updated the release window from Fall 2023 to just 2023.

BREAKING NEWS FOR MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2!!! One of the Insomniac writers working on the game, @heavymeta3000, has seemingly confirmed on her personal website that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be RELEASING IN FALL 2023!!! Makes sense, since that’s when the past games launched! 🤞🕷 pic.twitter.com/wAyEjfypy6 — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) December 13, 2022

Insomniac Games' official Twitter account in October said the team is "making good progress and it's still slated for 2023."

Vice president of creative at Marvel Games Bill Rosemann last year described Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as darker than the original game.

"If the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire," Rosemann said at the time. "It gets a little darker."

