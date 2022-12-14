Cuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

Developer Studio MDHR announced The Delicious Last Course DLC for Cuphead has sold over one million units worldwide since it released on June 30.

The figure is up from one million units sold on July 12.

"Much to our amazement, we can announce that The Delicious Last Course has gone Double Platinum, selling 2 million copies across all platforms!!" reads a tweet from Studio MDHR.

"We are so grateful to everyone who joined Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice on this new adventure. Your support means the world to us."

