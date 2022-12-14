Cuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC Sales Top 2 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 642 Views
Developer Studio MDHR announced The Delicious Last Course DLC for Cuphead has sold over one million units worldwide since it released on June 30.
The figure is up from one million units sold on July 12.
"Much to our amazement, we can announce that The Delicious Last Course has gone Double Platinum, selling 2 million copies across all platforms!!" reads a tweet from Studio MDHR.
"We are so grateful to everyone who joined Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice on this new adventure. Your support means the world to us."
Much to our amazement, we can announce that The Delicious Last Course has gone Double Platinum, selling 2 million copies across all platforms!!— Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) December 13, 2022
We are so grateful to everyone who joined Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice on this new adventure. Your support means the world to us. pic.twitter.com/nsfpSFiw4Z
You now realize that Delicious Last Course is an intentional backronym for DLC.
I know Cuphead sold very well for an indie games so it's great to see that the DLC has also exceeded expectations.
With the DLC selling 2M we can say Cuphead sold a lot period, a lot of AAA games don't sell that well.
For sure! The main game sold 6 million copies by July 2020 so it's probably hit 7 or 8 million by now.
Does the physical copy come with the DLC?