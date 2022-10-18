Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is 'Still Slated for 2023' - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games in September 2021 announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5 with a 2023 release window.

Insomniac Games' official Twitter account in a reply to a thread that had fans worried that the fact there hasn't been any news on the game means it might be delayed beyond 2023 stated the game is on track for its 2023 release.

"We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023," reads the tweet from Insomniac Games. "Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."

Don't. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 17, 2022

Read details on the game below:

We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet, coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 consoles in 2023.

While pushing the capabilities of the console will be very exciting, we’re equally pumped to craft all-new stories for Peter and Miles in this sequel. Just as in our previous Spider-Man games, we not only want to tell a great Super Hero story, but also deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask.

Much of the development team that brought you Marvel’s Spider-Man is returning to produce Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including Bryan Intihar (creative director) and Ryan Smith (game director). Today’s game footage trailer is merely just a glimpse at what’s in store in terms of the new abilities our heroes will acquire, suits they will wear (more on that some other time), and the villains that will try to hunt them down. And speaking of villains, did you catch that final line at the end of the trailer? We’re so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. We’re also delighted to welcome back Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who will reprise their roles as Peter and Miles respectively. We’ve been fortunate to work with so many incredibly talented actors in our Spider-Man games, and Tony has been such a wonderful addition to the cast.

