Hideo Kojima Teases Next Game With New Logos - News

Hideo Kojima appears to have teased his next game by tweeting several logos that could be featured in the title.

"Start a new journey," said Kojima in the tweet, with an image of three logos. One of the logo features the text "Automated Public Assistance Company" with what appears to be a compass rose.

The next game from Kojima Productions, the video game studio run by Hideo Kojima, has confirmed Elle Fanning, best known for her role as Aurora in Maleficent, and Shioli Kutsuna will appear in an upcoming game from the developer.

Kojima has also shown interest in expanding outside video games in other entertainment fields like movies and music.

"All fields are connected in digital works, so I would like to expand from games to fields such as film and music," said Kojima at the time.

