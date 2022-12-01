Monster Hunter Rise Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Game Pass on January 20, 2023 - News

Following a report this week, Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Rise and the Sunbreak expansion are coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise will release on January 20, 2023, while the Sunbreak expansion will launch in Spring 2023.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021 and for PC on January 12, 2022. The Sunbreak expansion released for both platforms on June 30, 2022.

On current-generation consoles the game runs between 4K resolution and up to 60 FPS, or 1080P resolution with up to 120 FPS and support 3D audio. The PS5 version takes advantage of the DualSense Controller features.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll encounter a slew of new monsters inspired by Japanese folklore, like the flagship Wyvern of Malice, Magnamalo. Of course, iconic and beloved monsters from past titles also return, rounding out a roster of fearsome beasts that are sure to test your skills.

Through the game’s story, you’ll travel to the serene Kamura Village, home to everything you’ll need as a hunter. Unite with a colorful cast of characters as you become the village’s foremost hunter, some of which you’ll team up with to face the encroaching Rampage – a catastrophic event where hordes of monsters descend upon the village. Uncover the mystery behind the Rampage as you strive to forge a future for the people of Kamura.

Seasoned hunters experienced with Monster Hunter World and Iceborne will feel right at home with the signature gameplay experience the series known for. Choose from 14 weapon types, each with their own unique playstyle and deep and rewarding mechanics to master. Defeat powerful monsters, and use materials carved from them to craft more and more powerful weapons and armor as you rise through the hunting ranks.

Monster Hunter Rise introduces several new unique elements to the hunter’s toolkit, with an emphasis on being more maneuverable and agile than ever. Wirebugs let Hunters shoot a special silk to unleash special attacks unique to each of the 14 weapons. Hunters can use them quickly zip up into the air and up walls, recover more quickly from impactful hits, maneuver into the right position to nail that perfect hit, and dodge a devastating hit just in the nick of time. Wyvern Riding is another unique Wirebug ability, where you can wreak havoc by controlling a monster, temporally turning one into an ally!

The familiar Palico Felyne friends are back to lend their support, but this time they’re joined by the new Palamute Canyne companions. They’re a hunter’s best friend with their own set of special abilities, and you’ll be able to ride on Palamute’s back to quickly get around during a hunt. And yes, you can pet them!

Choose to go it alone, or team up with up to three others online for cooperative hunts.

