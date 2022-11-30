Report: Monster Hunter Rise Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Game Pass in January 2023 - News

/ 114 Views

by, posted 7 minutes ago

Monster Hunter Rise and the Sunbreak expansion are coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023, according to a report from Insider Gaming.

Monster Hunter Rise will release on January 20, 2023, while the Sunbreak expansion will launch in Spring 2023.

The game on current-generation consoles - PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - will be a "4K60 port" and support "3D audio."

The official announcement from Capcom according to the report will be sometime soon with a possibility at The Game Awards.

Monster Hunter Rise first released for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021 and for PC on January 12, 2022. The Sunbreak expansion released for both platforms on June 30, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles