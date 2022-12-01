Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Have Strong 2nd Week in Japan; NS Sells 156K, PS5 Sells 51K, XS Sells 12K - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 577,279 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 27, 2022. The game has now sold 3,114,571 units at retail.

Splatoon 3 (NS) came in second place with sales of 39,322 units. Minecraft (NS) came in third place with sales of 11,223, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) came in fourth place with sales of 11,057 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while the other game was for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 156,127 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 50,920 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 11,939 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,220 units, and the 3DS sold 65 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 577,279 (3,114,571) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 39,322 (3,407,477) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,223 (2,866,629) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,057 (4,917,646) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 10,107 (112,333) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 9,682 (783,853) [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 5,414 (44,470) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,478 (5,015,307) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,108 (2,743,464) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3,994 (923,009)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 99,863 (3,183,702) PlayStation 5 – 45,530 (1,894,179) Switch – 32,926 (18,899,449) Switch Lite – 23,338 (4,993,867) Xbox Series S – 9,031 (221,450) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,390 (297,238) Xbox Series X – 2,908 (171,548) PlayStation 4 – 2,220 (7,828,361) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 65 (1,189,250)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

