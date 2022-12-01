Todd Howard: MachineGames' Indiana Jones Game is a Love Letter to the Franchise - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda Game Studios' game director and executive producer Todd Howard in an interview with the Lex Fridman podcast on YouTube discussed MachineGames' upcoming Indiana Jones game.

Howard said the genre of the game is a mash-up as it isn't intentionally one genre.

"I would just say it’s a mash-up," said Howard on what genre the game is. "It is a unique, it isn’t one thing intentionally, so it does a lot of different things."

Howard said Raiders of the Lost Ark is his favorite movie of all time and the game is designed will be a "definite love letter to Indiana Jones."

"[MachineGames is] the perfect fit for this game, with storytelling and how they record it," he added.

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames in partnership with LucasFilm announced the Indiana Jones game in January 2021.

