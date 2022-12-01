Action Creature Collecting Game Adore Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher QUByte Interactive and developer Cadabra Games announced the action creature collecting game, Adore, will be coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam Early Access.

View the console trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Adore is an action creature collecting game where the main character, Lukha, is able to summon and control creatures to fight by his side in a simple and innovative way.

Collect and Build Your Team

In Adore, you can customize your game style according to the creatures you capture. Each of them has very different characteristics and abilities. On top of that, there are the Synergy System, Traits and Special Abilities, which allows for even more varied playstyles and powerful combos.

Synergy System – Your creatures work best together. You can create synergies between them. Each synergy that a creature has, will activate an extra ability or modify your creature.

– Your creatures work best together. You can create synergies between them. Each synergy that a creature has, will activate an extra ability or modify your creature. Traits – Go on expeditions after statues of Draknar, the god of creatures, so that your creatures receive traits that make them unique.

– Go on expeditions after statues of Draknar, the god of creatures, so that your creatures receive traits that make them unique. Special Abilities – Each creature also has a special ability that can be used when its energy bar is full. You have to decide when is the best moment to use the special ability more effectively.

Become an Adorer

The path to becoming a good adorer is long. A true adorer knows each of his creatures and finds the best way to get the most out of each one.

Runes and Artifacts – Equip and upgrade special Runes and Artifacts that best compliment the qualities of your creature team.

– Equip and upgrade special Runes and Artifacts that best compliment the qualities of your creature team. Cooking – Gather ingredients during your adventures and create unique dishes to help you and your creatures in the journey.

– Gather ingredients during your adventures and create unique dishes to help you and your creatures in the journey. True Adorer – Put all your knowledge to the test. It’s crucial to know when to summon each creature, have good positioning, when to recall them back, what artifact or rune to use, how to prepare you and your creatures for expeditions, training your creatures. All of this is just the surface of a true adorer.

Explore Gaterdrik

Draknar, the God of creatures is dead and a curse is spreading, taking control of all his creatures that inhabit Gaterdrik. But the last spark of it’s the flame felt upon Lukha, an apprentice of the adorers and Draknar’s last hope.

Lukha, during his journey to revive Draknar, discovers not only many secrets of the immense and mysterious world of Gaterdrik, but also, the conspiracy that killed Draknar.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

