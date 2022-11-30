Goodbye Volcano High Delayed to Summer 2023 - News

KO_OP announced the story-driven, choice-based cinematic adventure game, Goodbye Volcano High, has been delayed from a 2022 release window to Summer 2023. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

"We care about this game and the story we’re telling so much and want to deliver something that is in line with what we’ve always envisioned," reads the message from KO_OP. "It’s what you deserve! We understand this delay might be disappointing, but we are confident this is the right decision and that it will be worth the wait."

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The world’s about to explode. Just in time for senior year.

Just Fang’s luck: they finally figure out what they want out of life, and now the world’s about to explode.

OK. So the world’s ending—do you tell your crush your feelings? Fix your messed up family dynamic? Write the best song ever ever ever? Try to do it all??

Goodbye Volcano High is a story-driven, choice-based cinematic adventure game about personal growth, acceptance, and the power of community. What will you do at the end of an era?

Decide Who To Be

Your choices shape who Fang becomes, and determine your gameplay experience. Discover what the future holds as you play through your final year at Volcano High.

Chosen Family Values

Nurture relationships with friends, family, acquaintances, frenemies, and crushes to build affinity and change the course of your gameplay

Don’t Let the Apocalypse Get You Down

Write songs, play instruments, and compose lyrics with an interactive rhythm and lyrics system

Dino Minigames and Prehistoric Interactions

Immersive and seamlessly integrated minigames, like in-game dinosaur-themed social media and interactive one-offs

Cinematic Narrative Meets Visual Novel

Experience gameplay that combines visual novel and cinematic narrative elements.

Key Features:

Branching narrative: navigate through difficult choices with far-reaching consequences.

Fully voice-acted cast featuring Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Simple, intuitive, and accessible interactions.

DualSense wireless controller haptic technology creates a new kind of storytelling experience.

Stunning hand-drawn art and character animations—feels like a playable cartoon.

Written using the storytelling engine that powers Heaven’s Vault, 80 Days, and Sorcery.

Heaven’s Vault, 80 Days, and Sorcery. Original soundtrack composed by Dabu (Winding Worlds, Dwarf Fortress) featuring Montreal musician Brigitte Naggar of Common Holly on vocals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

