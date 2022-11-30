Shirone: The Dragon Girl Headed to PS4 Tomorrow, December 1 - News

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Oimoland announced the adventure game, Shirone: The Dragon Girl, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on December 1.

The game first released for PC via Steam on March 9 and for the Nintendo Switch on September 29.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Shirone: The Dragon Girl is a 3D adventure game where you help Shirone solve puzzles and riddles to find a way out of a haunted castle. Escaping the castle is the main objective, and to do that you’ll need to make full use of her wings and tail!

Find clues to solve the puzzles that block your escape. Your imagination and creativity is what will help you find the right passage.

Key Features:

Shirone’s Action – Double jump by using her wings and use her tail to pull levers! Find the exit in every stage.

– Double jump by using her wings and use her tail to pull levers! Find the exit in every stage. 3D Puzzle Stages – “How can you get from point A to B?” “What can you do to open the way?” You’ll need to observe Shirone’s surroundings carefully to figure out the right answer.

– “How can you get from point A to B?” “What can you do to open the way?” You’ll need to observe Shirone’s surroundings carefully to figure out the right answer. The Haunted Castle is Full of Strange Monsters – Shirone isn’t the only one that wandered in. How did they all end up in the castle? It will all slowly come to light as you make progress through the stages.

– Shirone isn’t the only one that wandered in. How did they all end up in the castle? It will all slowly come to light as you make progress through the stages. Adventure in Style – Every stage has “mystery pieces” scattered about. Collecting them will unlock hairstyles and clothing you can dress Shirone in.

