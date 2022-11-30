RPG Maker Unite Delayed to Spring 2023 - News

Gotcha Gotcha Games announced RPG Maker Unite has been delayed from a 2022 release window to Spring 2023. It will first launch on the Unity Asset Store on PC, followed by Steam "slightly later."

"RPG Maker Unite, our latest title in development originally slated for a 2022 launch, will be postponed to spring 2023 in order to refine its user experience to provide a smoother developmental experience for all users," reads the announcement on the delay.

"RPG Maker Unite is the most unique RPG Maker iteration to date. With Unite, we aim to bring RPG Maker onto the popular Unity Editor while maintaining the non-coding nature of the series. Due to this, in addition to improved features (character animation, parallax mapping, etc.) and new additions (outline editor, auto-guide, etc.) that we have introduced in the past announcements, a considerable amount of work on optimization is required to ensure smooth running and proper back-end coordination with the Unity Editor. As such we regret to announce that we need to deviate from the original 2022 launch plan in order to provide the most satisfying user experience we possibly can.

"In addition, we would like to announce that RPG Maker Unite will be launched first on the Unity Asset Store. While we originally wanted to launch on Steam and Unity Asset Store simultaneously, we felt that it made more sense to launch it on the Unity Asset Store first whose users already have a basic understanding of how to install the Unity Editor. In order to provide a smooth installation and developmental process for users starting fresh using the Unity Editor, the Steam version will arrive slightly later with a more optimized installation process more fitting for traditional customers of RPG Maker series.

"We apologize for the inconvenience for those who cannot wait to use RPG Maker Unite, and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding!"

