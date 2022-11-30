The 13th Month Launches This Friday for PC - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Kodansha and developer Kobayashimaru announced the dark fantasy visual novel, The 13th Month, will launch for PC via Steam on December 2 for $19.99 / 2,400 yen.

The game will also release at a later date for iOS and Android.

Read details on the game below:

Sleeping Beauty?

The fate of the world is bound to a princess lost in an endless sleep… The famous fairy tale Sleeping Beauty is completely reimagined and redesigned as visual novel… With a demonic imagination and originality, the creators will lead you through a fantastic and illusionary world…

Creators

Legendary creators of Megami Tensei and Shin Megami Tensei.

Story and Screenplay: Kazunari Suzuki

Kazunari Suzuki Music and Sound Design: Tsukasa Masuko

Queen of LIMITS Digital Art Battle.

Character Design and Art Direction: Aogachou

Story

The princess was just too beautiful. She was given all the good qualities of this world, such things as beauty, grace, kindness, tolerance, and honesty. It would soon be the princess’ 16th birthday. On the day of her birthday, a young girl visited the castle. She was a witch.

The witch spoke words of incantation, and the princess fell into an eternal sleep. The days would pass with none but the two girls together in the confines of the princess’ room.

On the 100th year of the princess’ sleep, a brave prince visited her sleeping form. The princes had been told by a wise man that the princess would awaken with a kiss. However, the princess would not awaken, and the prince defeatedly returned home.

Every 100 years a new prince would visit the princess. Heroes from history, legendary figures, people from alternate worlds… Everyone tried to awaken the princess.

The witch, with the desire to protect the princess, would gaze with frigid eyes upon those who wished to awaken her.

What is the motive of this mysterious witch? What secret was entrusted to the princess? All is still unclear.

Let us open the magic door and look quietly in upon the sleeping princess. There we may find the answers to our burning questions.

Cast

The Princess (voiced by Suzuka Morita)

Uruzuki (Witch) (voiced by Sera)

Sera) Grimalkin (Familiar Spirit) (voiced by Akio Otsuka)

Black Prince (voiced by Ryotaro Okiayu)

The Queen (voiced by Akemi Okamura)

The Corpse Princess (voiced by Ai Kakuma)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles