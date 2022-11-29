The Garden Path Arrives in Spring 2023 for Switch and PC - News

/ 157 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer carrotcake announced the slice-of-life simulation game, The Garden Path, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via eShop and PC via Steam and Itch.io in Spring 2023.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Far from your old life, you find yourself a new wilderness—a life once lived in these dense woods, waiting to be rediscovered.

The Garden Path explores the quiet moments of a life well lived, where your garden will grow to reflect both the passing of time and your own design. Time here runs in concert with the real world, and the passing of seasons heralds new encounters and a new story to weave.

Above all, The Garden Path is a life sim that celebrates the tranquil and the pensive, a tucked-away place to shape and grow as you like.

A Garden Grown Your Way

Designed to be played as and when you wish, The Garden Path features a wealth of stories, activities and distractions to be experienced at your own pace. Don’t have time to watch your flowers grow? Come back tomorrow: time in the garden passes alongside the real world, and you’ll find plants you nurtured one day may bloom the next.

A Family Affairs

You won’t be alone in your new home. Charming inhabitants will come and go, from Bunk, the tea-brewing macaque to Larto, a Greenlandic Musk Ox with a penchant for song-fish. You may even find some visitors willing to make their home alongside your own!

A Safe Place

The garden is calm and still. A tender world of familiar sights and sounds, melody, and friendly faces. A space to call your own, to curate, and to reflect.

A Realized World

With a unique hand-drawn aesthetic, The Garden Path‘s stunning visual design embraces you from the start, inviting you in and welcoming you to stay. Combined with unique soundtracks for both day and night, it won’t be long before you’re lost in the flow.

Key Features:

A humble gardening life-sim with real-time progress even when you’re away.

Rich illustrated visuals and original soundtracks that draw you in.

A charming cast of characters, all with their own stories to tell.

A far away corner to call your own—somewhere to pause and stay awhile.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles