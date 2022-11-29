Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Update Now Available - News

/ 172 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has released update 1.3.0 for Nintendo Switch Sports. The update adds Golf as a playable sport, the ability to play with friends over LAN, and bug fixes.

View the overview trailer for the Golf update below:

Read the patch notes below:

Golf

Golf has been added. It can be enjoyed in all modes: Play Globally, Play Locally and Play with Friends.

We added a Shot Assist mode in Golf to make it easier for beginners to play. To use it, go to Options → User Settings → Other . This setting only applies to Play Locally and Play with Friends. Please be aware that even if you have Shot Assist mode on, your setting will revert to Normal in Play Globally mode.

.

Play with Friends

LAN play is now compatible. For more information, please see How to Use the LAN Play Feature of Nintendo Switch Sports.

Overall

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles