The Settlers: New Allies Arrives February 17, 2023 for PC, Later for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 311 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Blue Byte announced The Settlers: New Allies will launch for PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on February 17, 2023,and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna at a later date.

View a developer's update below:

Read details on the game below:

The Settlers: New Allies is a strategy game with an in-depth build-up experience and real-time strategic battles.

Game Modes:

Single-Player Campaign – As the Elari are forced to flee its homeland, they must settle on new and unknown territories. These new Settlers will have to face many challenges on their journey, from the raiding of ruthless bandits to the discovery of the new culture of these lands.

– As the Elari are forced to flee its homeland, they must settle on new and unknown territories. These new Settlers will have to face many challenges on their journey, from the raiding of ruthless bandits to the discovery of the new culture of these lands. Hardcore Mode – As players will be able to play new scenarios, a wide range of modifiers and conditions will make the AI an even more challenging opponent. Adaptability is key in this new mode that will put the best players to the test, alone or with friends.

– As players will be able to play new scenarios, a wide range of modifiers and conditions will make the AI an even more challenging opponent. Adaptability is key in this new mode that will put the best players to the test, alone or with friends. Skirmish – Players will be able to experience Solo vs. AI, co-op vs. AI or PvP featuring up to eight players on the 12 maps available at launch.

Key Features:

Fully reimagined from the ground up, with stunning graphics and detailed animations.

Choose among three factions: the Elari, the Maru, and the Jorn. Each has a unique look, playstyle, and background story.

Experience a story-driven campaign set in the world of The Settlers, or go for the special Hardcore mode and its additional challenges.

a story-driven campaign set in the world of The Settlers, or go for the special Hardcore mode and its additional challenges. Play online with up to eight players in thrilling skirmish battles against other players or AI for long-lasting fun.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles