cunts - ReviewEvan Norris , posted 1 hour ago / 1,543 Views
VGChartz Verdict
7
Good
This review is based on a digital copy of The Knight Witch for the NS, provided by the publisher.
I enjoyed reading this article! In particular, I especially appreciated that you took some time right at the start to discuss the game's story and themes (without going too crazy with spoilers, of course). Those are often pretty important factors to me. I got more out of your summary than out of the Nintendo Life review of the game and became more interested in the game as a result!
I must say that I'm not normally big into deck-building within video games. It's typically my attitude that if I want to play a trading card game, I'll just play a trading card game, not a video game simulation of one. Just doesn't tend to be my thing. However, the system you describe sounds streamlined enough to actually be more fun than a pain in the ass, so the specifics mattered there too.
I like the idea of combining these two genres in theory almost as intrinsically as I start paragraphs by referencing myself (the best topic in the world)...though, to me, the lack of a properly interconnected world makes it sound sort of like the devs actually wanted to make a linear game but chose a quasi-Metroidvania format instead simply because that should sell better. I REALLY like the backgrounds I'm seeing for this game though! They're insanely fucking gorgeous!! Lots of dedication clearly went into those!
Might just have to give The Knight Witch a try. It may be a short bit before I do though because just yesterday I discovered that a game I've been highly anticipating for years (Butterfly Soup 2) has been out for a month and I haven't played it yet, so...that will take priority. In the meanwhile though, to trade you bullet hell recommendations, if you haven't played Never Awake yet, you should go do so right now! That's my favorite bullet hell play not only for this year, but in many, many years.
Thanks for your thoughtful comment! I agree the Metroidvania format is not fully developed.
I will definitely add Never Awake to my wishlist. I see it’s due to launch on Switch in January :)