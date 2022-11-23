Rumor: FTC Likely to File an Antitrust Lawsuit to Block Microsoft's Activision Deal - News

The Federal Trade Commission in the US is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter who spoke with Politico.

If the lawsuit goes through it would be the biggest move by Chair Lina Khan. However, it isn't guaranteed and the four commissioners at the FTC have yet to vote out a complaint or meet with lawyers for the companies, according to two sources. The sources say FTC staff have reviewed the deal and are skeptical of the companies' arguments.

FTC's investigation into the proposed deal remains ongoing, however, much of the research is complete. This includes depositions of Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella and Activision head Bobby Kotick, according to the sources.

It is possible if the FTC moves ahead wit the case it could be as soon as next month.

One of the main concerns from the FTC is if acquiring Activision Blizzard would give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the video game market. As of right now, Microsoft's Xbox is in third place behind Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo's Switch.

Sony has been the main company against the deal from the start. Sony Interactive Entertainment in a newly published response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK claims Microsoft will raise prices of its consoles and games as it would face weaker competition from PlayStation.

Sony has also claimed that Microsoft's strategy is for PlayStation to become like Nintendo and to no longer able to compete in the shooter gaming market. Microsoft has previously stated Nintendo has been successful despite not having Call of Duty on the Switch and argues Sony could be successful without the franchise as well.

