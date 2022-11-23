Sony Claims 'Microsoft Wants PlayStation to Become Like Nintendo' - News

/ 1,519 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in a newly published response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK over Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard claims that Microsoft's strategy is for PlayStation to become like Nintendo and to no longer able to compete in the shooter gaming market.

Microsoft has previously stated Nintendo has been successful despite not having Call of Duty on the Switch and argues Sony could be successful without the franchise as well.

"Microsoft claims that Nintendo's differentiated model demonstrates that PlayStation doesn’t need Call of Duty to compete effectively," reads the response from Sony Interactive Entertainment (via VideoGamesChronicle). "But this reveals Microsoft’s true strategy. Microsoft wants PlayStation to become like Nintendo, so that it would be a less close and effective competitor to Xbox.

"Post-Transaction, Xbox would become the one-stop-shop for all the best-selling shooter franchises on console (Call of Duty, Halo, Gears of War, + Doom, Overwatch), as the Decision explains, and it would then be free from serious competitive pressure.

"The franchise is firmly entrenched in gamers’ psyche: every instalment since Call of Duty was first released back in 2003 has consistently topped the charts.

"Ignoring these facts, Microsoft argues that Nintendo has been successful without access to Call of Duty. This misses the point. The Decision identifies a wide body of evidence showing that Nintendo offers a differentiated experience to Xbox and PlayStation because it is focused on family-friendly games that are very different from PEGI 18 FPS games like Call of Duty."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer last month stated Microsoft's plan with Call of Duty if the Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved is to treat it the same way they do Minecraft. Spencer also stated he would like to see Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch, as well as expanding Xbox on mobile platforms.

"Call of Duty specifically will be available on PlayStation," said Spencer at the time. "I'd love to see it on the Switch, I'd love to see the game playable on many different screens. Our intent is to treat Call of Duty like Minecraft. This opportunity is really about mobile for us. When you think about 3 billion people playing video games, there's only about 200 million households on console."

Microsoft this month also offered a deal to Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years. Sony declined to comment on the reported offer. The future of Call of Duty has been the main focus for Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard and whether or not it will still release on PlayStation.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in the same response claims Microsoft will raise prices of its consoles and games as it would face weaker competition from PlayStation.

So far only Saudi Arabia and Brazil have been confirmed to approve the deal. Microsoft said it expect Serbia to approve the deal soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles