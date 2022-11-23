Sony Claims 'Microsoft Wants PlayStation to Become Like Nintendo' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,519 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment in a newly published response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK over Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard claims that Microsoft's strategy is for PlayStation to become like Nintendo and to no longer able to compete in the shooter gaming market.
Microsoft has previously stated Nintendo has been successful despite not having Call of Duty on the Switch and argues Sony could be successful without the franchise as well.
"Microsoft claims that Nintendo's differentiated model demonstrates that PlayStation doesn’t need Call of Duty to compete effectively," reads the response from Sony Interactive Entertainment (via VideoGamesChronicle). "But this reveals Microsoft’s true strategy. Microsoft wants PlayStation to become like Nintendo, so that it would be a less close and effective competitor to Xbox.
"Post-Transaction, Xbox would become the one-stop-shop for all the best-selling shooter franchises on console (Call of Duty, Halo, Gears of War, + Doom, Overwatch), as the Decision explains, and it would then be free from serious competitive pressure.
"The franchise is firmly entrenched in gamers’ psyche: every instalment since Call of Duty was first released back in 2003 has consistently topped the charts.
"Ignoring these facts, Microsoft argues that Nintendo has been successful without access to Call of Duty. This misses the point. The Decision identifies a wide body of evidence showing that Nintendo offers a differentiated experience to Xbox and PlayStation because it is focused on family-friendly games that are very different from PEGI 18 FPS games like Call of Duty."
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer last month stated Microsoft's plan with Call of Duty if the Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved is to treat it the same way they do Minecraft. Spencer also stated he would like to see Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch, as well as expanding Xbox on mobile platforms.
"Call of Duty specifically will be available on PlayStation," said Spencer at the time. "I'd love to see it on the Switch, I'd love to see the game playable on many different screens. Our intent is to treat Call of Duty like Minecraft. This opportunity is really about mobile for us. When you think about 3 billion people playing video games, there's only about 200 million households on console."
Microsoft this month also offered a deal to Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years. Sony declined to comment on the reported offer. The future of Call of Duty has been the main focus for Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard and whether or not it will still release on PlayStation.
Sony Interactive Entertainment in the same response claims Microsoft will raise prices of its consoles and games as it would face weaker competition from PlayStation.
So far only Saudi Arabia and Brazil have been confirmed to approve the deal. Microsoft said it expect Serbia to approve the deal soon.
I think this says alot about the way that Sony views Nintendo. They still don't take them seriously as a competitor even though Switch sales will very soon pass PS4 sales in less years on the market. Remember when Sony Computer Entertainment of America President Jack Tretton called the Wii a "lollipop" and the DS a "babysitting tool" compared to PS3 and PSP.
I actually find it somewhat insulting that Sony sees everyone else as non competition to them, but at the same time, trying to act like they aren't being stupid.
Why would they see them as competition. The consoles appeal to very different audiences and that's not going to change. Nintendo doesn't see Sony as a real competitor either. The PS4 didn't really gain anything from Wii U is piss poor performance nor suffered under Switch it's reign. However if an Xbox would sell only 30 million in a gen that would affect the number of PlayStations sold and vice versa. To compete means to affect and currently the PS and Nintendo ecosystem don't affect eachother in a meaningful way.
Why didn't the PS4 sell much more when the Wii U bombed then? There was much more consumer money available to buy PlayStations and Ecosystems need to affect eachother for them to see them as competitors and historically there isn't really a correlation between the success of PlayStation and Nintendo there is a much bigger correlation between the succes of PS and Xbox for a large part Nintendo and PS/Xbox appeal to different consumers.
I also wonder if it is them admitting they can't adapt to not being the first (or second, or third) stop for third party titles the way Nintendo can more or less can. Does Sony believe they can't survive on just LoU and Horizon and God of War and such the way Nintendo can with its own franchises in most situations bar a Wii U level hiccup (GC, I believe, was profitable, same with N64)
PlayStation IP's don't remotely sell as well as Nintendo IP's and the ones that come close take a long time to develop and cost a lot of money. Meanwhile Nintendo can just release a cheap to make Pokémon entry every year and that alone can outsell basically everything Sony has on offer at a higher average price per unit sold.
So no Sony probably cannot survive on their first party titles unless they go massively back in scope which would lead them to selling much less. If PlayStation wouldn't really receive any meaningful third party anymore they can only survive by developing for pc. For every God of War Sony also needs to develop a game like Returnal, which probably won't ever be profitable.
Pretty sure it is more than just Pokemon that outsells Sony's first party games. Zelda, Mario, Animal Crossing, Splatoon, Smash Brothers, plus the dozens of smaller titles.
Heck, fun metric: As of June 2022 Ghost sold about 9.75 million and Luigi Mansion 3 about 11.5 million by about March 2022. Luigi sold more and probably cost less to make. Realism costs millions of dollars you don't have to spend
What it says, is that both companies essentially feel the same way:
"This is supported by Microsoft’s internal documents, which, so the CMA found, show that: “In general, Microsoft’s internal documents track PlayStation more closely than Nintendo, with Nintendo often being absent from any internal competitive assessment."
There you have it. Sony says Nintendo compete with a differentiated model and are "focused on family-friendly games that are very different". While Microsoft without needing to say anything at all reveal the same thing with their own internal strategic documents.
Sony's been trying to do this to all others (remember Sega) for decades. They sure do like to play the victim.
Sega failed because they couldn't make their consoles nor their franchises appealing enough. Unless So y also bought two major publishers back then. Also all Sega consoles combined couldn't even outsell the PS3, whilst they where in the business earlier. Blaming Sony for that is pretty rich.
"...become like Nintendo and no longer compete in the shooter market"
Splatoon disagrees
Splatoon is not your typical FPS. Comparing COD to Splatoon is saying Ratchet and Clank and Mario are basically the same game because both have platforming in them.
Same. If we put the definition of what a shooter is to just CoD, then there would never be creativity or the willingness to try something different.
Killzone, Resistance, SOCOM and Mag. It's a nice time to remember them.
Careful not to be dragging Nintendo through the mud, Sony. The last thing you want is to be on the opposite side of Nintendo’s legal team xD
Also, Splatoon 3 sold nearly 8 million units in just 3 weeks. I think they’re doing just fine in the shooter market.
Sony cares a lot about what they think MS wants for them, they should focus on their own offering, this way, MS's will for them should be meaningless.
I find it hilarious that Sony's biggest gripe here is that COD could potentially be missing from Sony systems but it's acceptable to be missing from Nintendo systems.
Sony can´t profit like Nintendo and say this ?
Prety sure Sony profits are way bigger than Ninty.
Bigger does not mean more profitable. If anything the fact that something like Breath of the Wild just needs 2 million to break even while we have Days Gone and its 10 mil not enough status suggests that such size is a problem.
Profits are not coming from Just 1° party games.
Profits come from 30% from all 3° party games, PS+ subs, services...
Nintendo makes much more than Sony when you only look at hardware & 1°party, but Sony is Just much better at subs, 30% from 3° party, services...
Wrong again, man. Nintendo make more profit than sony game division counting everything. Sony dreams of Nintendo profitability. https://www.neogaf.com/threads/nintendo-has-officially-made-more-profits-with-nintendo-switch-2017-2020-than-sony-gaming-division-with-playstation-4-2013-2020.1589150/
Nintendo - 12.22 billion USD of operating profits from 2017-2020
Sony gaming division - 10.98 billion USD of operating profits from 2013-2020
Seems like you are correct, some solid data. Indeed, Ninty makes more profit than Sony on gaming
It´s wrong, my friend. Nintendo is profitability king in dedicated game division.
“ Post-Transaction, Xbox would become the one-stop-shop for all the best-selling shooter franchises on console”
Sony, didn’t you have a shooter franchise that you used to trumpet, only to can unceremoniously with no releases since 2013?
Nintendo should come out and say Sony wishes. Talk about disrespecting your competition.
Eh, not sure Nintendo is quite so trash talking. But maybe doug Bowser will surprise at the Game Awards.
So the Switch is a bad thing? Nearly surpasses your PS4, franchises all setting new records for sales...yes being Nintendo is terrible.
Also didn't you buy Bungie? If you want a shooter so bad, just make Destiny 3 exclusive or something
You missing the point...
Sony claims MS wants Playstation to become more close to Nintendo Business model, likely meaning a 1° party centric platform, while XBOX can "buy" space as "king of shooter".
I know it's not likely to happen, but if there rumours are true and Sony makes a purchase of square enix, I would like to imagine Nintendo throwing a hissy fit the same way Sony is doing with actibliz. And at least Microsoft is trying to reach a compromise while if Sony acquired SE they would likely be like "lol, no more games for you"
Nintendo hasn't competed in the shooter market since like GoldenEye, but even then they have their own 3rd person shooter, it's called SPLATOON, IF YOU CARED TO RESEARCH YOUR SHOT, SONY...
Also I find it mildly insulting how Sony views Nintendo as this gnat that can't compete with anyone else, when in reality it's mostly Nintendo living within it's own bubble, doing whatever it is they want to do/make.
But trying to long-word Nintendo as "non competition" is straight up retarded to suggest. Stop being galaxy brain levels of stupid, Sony.
I think Microsoft rather sees Sony go the Sega way, one less obstacle for total domination
I doubt that is going to happen anytime soon.
Doesn't mean Microsoft wouldn't love to see that happen . Same goes for Sony would love to see MS leaving the console space.
Now you're just feeding into the same nonsense Sony is trying to tell regulators. It's all fictitious.