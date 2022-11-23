Sony Claims Microsoft Could Increase Prices If Activision Blizzard Deal is Approved - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,161 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment in a newly published response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK over Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard claims Microsoft will raise prices of its consoles and games as it would face weaker competition from PlayStation.
"In the short-term, PlayStation users would no longer have access to Call of Duty or would be forced to spend £450 on an equivalent Xbox to play this hugely popular game on their less preferred device," reads the response from Sony Interactive Entertainment.
"In the mid-term, a significant number of PlayStation users would likely switch to Xbox and/or Game Pass. Faced with weaker competition, Microsoft would be able to: increase console and game prices for Xbox users (including those that had switched from PlayStation); increase the price of Game Pass; and reduce innovation and quality.
"These harms would be amplified by the direct and indirect network effects at play in the industry, allowing Microsoft to further raise prices or reduce quality once its position has become even more entrenched."
It should be noted Sony and several third-party publishers and developers have raised the price of their games from $60 to $70 at the start of the latest generation.
Sony Interactive Entertainment also recently increased the price of the PlayStation 5 in most markets it is available. This includes Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, and more.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer last month did state, "We've held price on our console, we've held price on games for us and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we'll have to raise some prices on certain things.
"But going into this holiday we thought it was important to maintain the prices that we have, because we think consumers right now are more uncertain than they have been in a long time and I want our medium of video games to be something they find attractive."
Sony is divorced from reality at this point. They raised first party game prices to $70 this gen and just raised the price of PS5 in several markets (including most core markets), while Microsoft has kept their 1st party games at $60 and Xbox Series S and X have either maintained price or dropped in price in every market except for a handful of small markets where they were forced to increase the price due to currency exchange rates. This is quite the level of hypocrisy by Sony to claim that Xbox is the one who will raise prices.
Sony views Xbox as so little of a competitor to them that they are willing to raise their own prices and still feel like they are safe from Xbox, yet when Xbox does something to become more competitive, acquiring Acti-Blizz, Sony is now doing everything they can to prevent the console market from actually becoming competitive. Closer competition between Sony and MS should actually lower prices for both as they price drop to try and get an edge over one another, it's a win-win for consumers, we saw it in gen 7 with PS3 and 360 getting lots of price drops and special Holiday bundles and such.
As bad as MS was with their infamous EEE strategy years ago, like what happened to them with the supreme courts, the same should now happen with Sony.
This is them blatantly trying to fuck around with the market for their own benefit and control freak mentality.
Meanwhile you can increase your price and you actually did because Microsoft ain't competitive enough
Wait what. Sony raised their first party games to 70usd at launch and raised their console prices recently.. So it's kk for them to do it but not their competitors?
Still doesn't change the fact that they're accusing their competition of planning to do something that Sony has already done. They raised the price of games, they raised the price of consoles (in every market but the U.S.), and they increased their subscription prices. So if Microsoft was planning to do the same as Sony claims, what possible basis of complaint would Sony have?
Sony is so paranoid and just saying whatever they think sounds logical. No evidence needed... just spouting off 'coulda woulda shoulda'. If MS did raise prices... then Sony could say "see, we told you". for that to happen though, the deal has to go through. I'd bet MS doesnt raise prices just to show up Sony and their FUD.
The problem with Sony's takes on this, the vast majority of their argument relies on MS taking CoD off PS, which there is nothing to say this will actually happen. On the contrary, MS has said time and time again, CoD isn't being taken off any platforms. If anything, MS will expand CoD onto more platforms like Nintendo's.
Just glancing at MS document vs Sony's, MS has over a hundred pages with a bunch of data to back up their points. Sony's is shorter with significantly less data, filled mostly of 'what if' scenarios.
At the end of the day, I don't blame Sony for trying to block the merger, but I can't read these takes and think these are some valid points. Some of them are just silly like the whole Nintendo comparison. Then saying MS will increase game/console prices while Sony actually has increased game/console prices.
You're exactly right on every count. I think Microsoft doesn't even want to take Call of Duty on PlayStation. They want it to cost $70 on Sony/Nintendo/Steam, but be included with Game Pass for far less. Call of Duty on PS helps Microsoft as it brings in millions in revenue, while also showing the benefits of Game Pass.
Meanwhile you led the charge for $70 games, and now other big pubs are following in your footsteps...
I swear all the people running companies these days feel super detached from the current reality we reside in, from EG Ceo to Musk, to Sony and others.
It’s a tough pill to swallow when most of those games are not only $70 but are filled with micro transactions. Coming off as nothing more than a way to get more money in executives pockets.
Yeah, buying games Day 1 sucks. You get the worst possible product (bugs, delayed content releases) at the highest possible price.
I get the bulk of my games via subscription services these days, and when I do buy a game I buy it years after release so that I get a more complete game for less money. Wait for the "Game of the Year Edition" or the "Complete Collection" I say.
Ubisoft only changed their their minds recently and that’s only after Sony led the charge for 70$ games, Deathloop and Ghostwire are next only games that released while under MS ownership of Bethesda and both launched at 60$.
I just pulled this tweet from twitter (not mine)
This isn't about call of duty. Recent releases from the investigation all but prove it. Sony real concern isn't call of duty otherwise they would take this deal and shut up. It's about competition. They don't want microsoft to have a strong competitive position.
Sony has remained unchecked in the industry since ps1. They have always been at the top. They get every deal they want because Sony and because playstation. Losing grip on that is their issue. They don't want to have to work to compete they just wanna dominate
Wtf is wrong with this company. Its okay to raise your prices but if your competitors do it, its not a good thing? They literally drove the $70 price tag and raised their hardware price.