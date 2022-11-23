Sony Claims Microsoft Could Increase Prices If Activision Blizzard Deal is Approved - News

/ 1,161 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in a newly published response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK over Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard claims Microsoft will raise prices of its consoles and games as it would face weaker competition from PlayStation.

"In the short-term, PlayStation users would no longer have access to Call of Duty or would be forced to spend £450 on an equivalent Xbox to play this hugely popular game on their less preferred device," reads the response from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"In the mid-term, a significant number of PlayStation users would likely switch to Xbox and/or Game Pass. Faced with weaker competition, Microsoft would be able to: increase console and game prices for Xbox users (including those that had switched from PlayStation); increase the price of Game Pass; and reduce innovation and quality.

"These harms would be amplified by the direct and indirect network effects at play in the industry, allowing Microsoft to further raise prices or reduce quality once its position has become even more entrenched."

It should be noted Sony and several third-party publishers and developers have raised the price of their games from $60 to $70 at the start of the latest generation.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also recently increased the price of the PlayStation 5 in most markets it is available. This includes Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, and more.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer last month did state, "We've held price on our console, we've held price on games for us and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we'll have to raise some prices on certain things.

"But going into this holiday we thought it was important to maintain the prices that we have, because we think consumers right now are more uncertain than they have been in a long time and I want our medium of video games to be something they find attractive."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles