NetEase Games Invests in Polish Studio Rebel Wolves

NetEase Games has invested in Polish studio, Rebel Wolves. The developer will remain independent and keep full creative control and ownership of its IPs.

"We’re delighted to welcome NetEase Games as our new shareholder and partner," said Rebel Wolves co-founder, CEO, and game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz.

"Having one of the leading global game companies get behind our vision is a great confidence boost and validation for the entire team at Rebel Wolves. Funding provided by NetEase was the last missing piece needed to go full throttle. With resources available to build a world-class AAA game, we can now focus on what matters most: development."

NetEase Games president of global partnerships and investments Simon Zhu added, "It’s exceedingly rare to have the opportunity to work with an all-star team from the beginning of their journey. Everyone at NetEase Games has been an admirer of the Rebel Wolves team and their previous work. We quickly discovered our common passion for making great games and their long-term vision for creating a sustainable and creative studio aligns with our strategy of incubating talented creators who are passionate about gaming.

"We look forward to having a fruitful collaboration with Rebel Wolves and can’t wait to see how the team will leverage their extensive experience to create even more immersive games enjoyed by fans all over the world."

The studio was established earlier this year by former CD Projekt developers, who worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077. The team is developing an AAA, story-driven, dark fantasy RPG that is being built using Unreal Engine 5. It is the first title in a planned sage for "next-generation consoles and PC."

