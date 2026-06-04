EA Sports College Football 27 Launches July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Tiburon announced EA Sports College Football 27 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on July 9.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition ($69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99)

A copy of the game

81 OVR BND Cover Athlete Player Item (choice of one of three)

100 Dynasty Coach Points

250 Road to Glory Skill Points

Deluxe Edition ($99.99 / £99.99 / €109.99)

A copy of the game

83 OVR BND Cornerstones player (choice of one of four) if you pre-order by June 16

Three days of early access

Exclusive early access Solo Challenges

81 OVR BND cover athlete player item (choice of one of three)

100 Dynasty Coach Points

250 Road to Glory Skill Points

MVP Bundle ($149.99 / £139.99 / €159.99)

EA Sports College Football 27 Deluxe Edition (includes 4600 College Football Points and one Upgradable Ultimate Team Player item) plus: 83 OVR BND Cornerstones player (choice of one of four) Three days of early access Exclusive early access Solo Challenges 81 OVR BND cover athlete player item (choice of one of three) 100 Dynasty Coach Points 250 Road to Glory Skill Points

Deluxe Edition (includes 4600 College Football Points and one Upgradable Ultimate Team Player item) plus: EA Sports Madden NFL 27 Deluxe Edition (includes 4600 Madden Points and one Ultimate Team Evo item) plus: Season 1 player item Three days of early access Exclusive early access Solo Challenges Cover athlete Elite Ultimate Team player item 300 Franchise Points One Superstar Legendary XP Boost

Deluxe Edition (includes 4600 Madden Points and one Ultimate Team Evo item) plus:

Read details on the game below:

In EA Sports College Football 27, step into the modern era of college football where personal ambition meets program pride. Engineer your team with Dynasty Blueprint, take on new positions with deeper customization in Road to Glory, and play as your favorite mascots in Mascot Mashup while immersed in the iconic traditions and pageantry of game day.

Dynasty

All-new Dynasty Blueprint puts you in control of your program’s future. Navigate Athletic Director Expectations and use Dynasty Points for recruiting, NIL, staff and facilities to build your College Football powerhouse.

Road to Glory

Define your path in Road to Glory and experience new customization options and positions as you build your player. Earn NIL deals, chase the Heisman, develop your Draft Stock and raise your Legacy Score with each decision you make.

Mascot Mashup

Play as your favorite mascot in Mascot Mashup. Collect over 120 larger-than-life icons and bring the chaos to wild 11-on-11 matchups packed with over-the-top celebrations and mascot antics fueled by pure school spirit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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