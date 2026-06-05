Paramount Skydance Launches Paramount Games Studio - News

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Paramount Skydance has announced (via Variety) Paramount Games Studio, a unified video game studio that combines Skydance's two existing game studios, Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media. The goal is to develop games based on IPs owned by Paramount.

Paramount Games Studio will announce its first game, which will be a AAA title, during Summer Game Fest later today. Skydance New Media's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and an untitled Star Wars game are still in development.

Tony Driscoll has been named the president of Paramount Games Studio and will continue to serve as the head of corporate strategy and development at the company. He "will continue to lead our integration planning effort for the Warner Bros. Discovery transaction."

Two other Skydance games veterans have joined the leadership team. Dan Prigg will be the head of games for Paramount, while Shawn Kittelsen will be the head of creative & production.

Amy Hennig will move from the co-president of Skydance New Media to Paramount Games Studio’s Studio creative director. Julian Beak, the other co-president of New Media, has left the company.

Andrea Silvers will serve as the Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kara Bilkiss will be the Senior Vice President, Business Development & Licensing, and Ray Davis will be the Senior Vice President of Engineering.

"This division launch marks a meaningful evolution in how we think about games – not as an extension of our business, but as a core pillar of our content strategy alongside film, television, and streaming," said Driscoll.

"We are committed to creating exceptional games for every type of player, from casual to AAA, and building enduring experiences across our beloved Paramount IP and original worlds that deepen fan engagement and drive long-term growth."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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