Steam Machine and Steam Frame to Ship This Summer - News

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Valve has provided an update on the release window for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame. The devices are now expected to start shipping this summer.

The company is also working to expand its Verified program to include Steam Machine and Steam Frame to help customers to know how smoothly a game will run.

"Today we are expanding the Verified program to include Steam Machine and Steam Frame, both of which are shipping this summer," said Valve.

"As with Steam Deck Verified, the goal is to help customers understand the out-of-box experience for a given title on these new devices, and how smoothly a game will run with no user work or configuration required."

Valve did say that any game that runs well on Steam Deck will also run well on the Steam Machine, however, if a game doesn't run great on Steam Deck it may still run great on the Steam Machine.

"If your game already runs well on Deck, it will also run well on Machine with no extra work required from you," said Valve. "And if it doesn't run great on Deck because of CPU or GPU performance, it may still run great on Machine. If you have games like this, you don't have to take any action: We're already testing every title on Machine that fell below our performance requirements on Deck."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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