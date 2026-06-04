Xbox CEO: No Mandate on 30% Accountability Margin, Platforms 'Must Have Exclusive Content' - News

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New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in an interview with Bloomberg Live was asked if she had "breathing when it comes to the financials?" and it was revealed she has no 30 percent accountability margin mandate.

"My mandate is not 30% accountability margins, it's not enterprise software margins, it's to be the number one gaming and entertainment company, and that's what we're going to go do," said Sharma.

"If you think about it, Microsoft has invested more aggressively than nearly anybody in this category over the last six years. We've bought Activision and Zenimax. We've invested in our core platform, we've invested in hardware cycles, we invest in subsidies even when we are losing money, because of memory and storage.

"And so, we are long on gaming, long on Xbox. We will keep investing, but we've got work to do. You shared the numbers, we are not in a healthy spot. The next 100 days is going to be about resetting the business."

When it comes to exclusives Sharma admits they are in a tough spot as they are the second biggest publisher worldwide, but also need exclusives in order to sell hardware.

"I think it's a tough topic," she said. "Look, we're the number 2 publisher in the world, and in order to be a great publisher, you must have your games reach large audiences to play. At the same time, we're increasingly becoming a platform.

"In order to be a platform, you must have exclusive content and services. And so, we're looking at that very closely. I think that we have to be very thoughtful about each title, on how we want to think about it, and learn from similar cases in the industry, and that's what we're doing."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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