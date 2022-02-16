Former CD Projekt Devs Establish New AAA Studio Rebel Wolves - News

Former CD Projekt developers, who worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077, have announced the formation of a new AAA studio called Rebel Wolves.

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who directed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, will be the CEO and game director at the new studio. Daniel Sadowski, who has over 15 years of gaming development experience, will be the design director.

Rebel Wolves is developing an AAA, story-driven, dark fantasy RPG that is being built using Unreal Engine 5. It is the first title in a planned sage for "next-generation consoles and PC."

The team wants to "create amazing virtual worlds, filled to the brim with powerful emotions and unique experiences."

Read the mission statement for the studio below:

We want to do two things. Sounds modest? Well, keep reading.

One is to revolutionize the RPG genre. We love these games, we’ve been playing and making them for decades – and now we want to take them a step further. Our titles will be quality driven and innovative. We don’t want to create another game, we want to create the game. We’re experts in our respective fields, confident in our abilities, and wildly passionate about what we do.

Second – is to create a studio where developers can thrive, united by a common goal and a sense of camaraderie. Our priority is the team, and the team’s priority is to create the best RPG games the world has seen.

Ambitious? Watch us.

Read the values for the new studio below:

There are three values which are particularly important to us.

fairness. We want to be fair with each other, with gamers, and with our business partners. We want to communicate openly and honestly, give it our best and appreciate what we get in return. teamwork. We want to create a space where diverse developers come together and create something that’s bigger than the sum of its parts. Where people support each other and help one another grow. Where each voice matters. openness. We appreciate honesty. We want to hear your thoughts and promise to consider any feedback seriously. We’re experienced, but there’s still plenty we need to learn. We’ll appreciate your input.

