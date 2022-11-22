Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Update Launches November 28 - News

Nintendo announced the Golf update for Nintendo Switch Sports will launch on November 28.

The update adds golf as a playable sport in the game. It includes 21 holes from the Wii Sports series, an eight player online Survival Golf mode, and local play.

"Get ready to grab that iron & step up to the tee!" reads a tweet from Nintendo. "The Nintendo Switch Sports Golf update will arrive on 11/28, and will include a total of 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. Swing to avoid elimination in Survival Golf, or enjoy some casual competition with friends and family!"

