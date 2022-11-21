PS5 Sales Skyrocket to Best Week of 2022 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Nov 6-12 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,885 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 463,213 units sold for the week ending November 12, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 115.18 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 451,139 units to bring its lifetime sales to 26.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 230,013 units to bring their lifetime sales to 18.22 million units.
The PlayStation 5 had its best week of 2022 this week due the launch of God of War: Ragnarök and Sony shipping far more PS5 consoles this week. This is the best week for PS5 sales since the week ending December 25, 2021, where it sold 516,118 units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 145,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 90,000 units. PS4 sold 595,946 units for the week ending November 14, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 310,007 units.
Some reasons for the drop in sales generation-on-generation is this is the week after the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops III, as well as the week Fallout 4 released for the PS4 and Xbox One and Rise of the Tomb Raider released for the Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X continue to have limited stock relative to demand.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,487 units, while the Xbox One sold 95 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 135,871 (43.1%), while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 17,555 units (8.3%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 98,019 units (-17.5%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 27,225 units (-94.8%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 4,087 units (-97.7%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, the Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 27,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 175,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 19,000 units.
2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 13.46 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 9.01 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 6.95 million units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 463,213 (115,176,785)
- PlayStation 5 - 451,139 (26,010,985)
- Xbox Series X|S - 230,013 (18,218,421)
- PlayStation 4 - 1,487 (117,015,472)
- Xbox One - 95 (51,278,558)
- PlayStation 5 - 224,643
- Switch - 156,240
- Xbox Series X|S - 129,624
- PlayStation 4 - 1,001
- Xbox One - 66
- PlayStation 5 - 139,413
- Switch - 135,530
- Xbox Series X|S - 68,563
- PlayStation 4 - 311
- Xbox One - 23
- Switch - 156,035
- PlayStation 5 - 68,398
- Xbox Series X|S - 19,214
- PlayStation 4 - 154
- Xbox One - 3
- PlayStation 5 - 18,685
- Switch - 18,408
- Xbox Series X|S - 12,612
- PlayStation 4 - 21
- Xbox One - 3
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Very low numbers for ps5.2021 only 3.9M in this Q.2022 only about 5M?11.5 Total 2021.
Now about only 13M for year 2022
I am convinced it's just a bot account spewing the same nonsense week after week with being obsessed with holiday 21 numbers. Next year Sony is shooting for more than 23M units and this account will still say, "low numbers, PS5 only 3.9M 2021"
This is the end of third ps5 year.3 years now but 7.5M first year only.11.5M only the second year and about only 13-14M third year.You aggree that all is low numbers?If next year is about higher tell me
Math is hard I'm guessing. This is only the 2nd full year.
I m guessing you have no idea about year.This is the end of third full year
Damn. I guess I gotta teach you the basics. Nov 2020 (consoles release), Nov 2021 (year 1), Nov 2022 (year 2). Get it? Probably not tho.
Ask sony to teach you the years because for sony this is the end of third year
"You aggree that all is low numbers?"
Can I just say these are not small numbers?
Console sales tend to ramp up until the third full year /4th fiscal year. We are currently in the second full year/3rd fiscal year.
PS1 for reference (fiscal years):
4.3
9.2
19.37
21.60
PS2 for reference:
1.41
9.20
18.07
22.52
PS5 is currently:
7.8
11.5
5.7+
Sony thinks they can ship a full 18 million this fiscal year, which ends in March. We'll see if they can pull that off.
But firstly, the first two years the PS5 is tracking way ahead of two of the best selling consoles ever. Sure it's not doing as well as the Switch, but pretty much nothing ever did. And they're doing it at a time when they're setting up console manufacturing at the same time that a global chip shortage was going on.
Even your 14m in a year is bigger than a lot of consoles sold life time.
Mars can't add 1 + 1, how can we expect him to figure out these bigger numbers.
What do you expect how much consoles a game can move? The biggest weeks of the year lie ahead of us. Sony or Microsoft usually win the Black Friday week. PS5 already won this week in the US. Currently it's more a question how many consoles a manufacturer can produce and not how much they can sell to customers.