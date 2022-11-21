PS5 Sales Skyrocket to Best Week of 2022 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Nov 6-12 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 463,213 units sold for the week ending November 12, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 115.18 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 451,139 units to bring its lifetime sales to 26.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 230,013 units to bring their lifetime sales to 18.22 million units.

The PlayStation 5 had its best week of 2022 this week due the launch of God of War: Ragnarök and Sony shipping far more PS5 consoles this week. This is the best week for PS5 sales since the week ending December 25, 2021, where it sold 516,118 units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 145,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 90,000 units. PS4 sold 595,946 units for the week ending November 14, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 310,007 units.

Some reasons for the drop in sales generation-on-generation is this is the week after the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops III, as well as the week Fallout 4 released for the PS4 and Xbox One and Rise of the Tomb Raider released for the Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X continue to have limited stock relative to demand.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,487 units, while the Xbox One sold 95 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 135,871 (43.1%), while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 17,555 units (8.3%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 98,019 units (-17.5%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 27,225 units (-94.8%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 4,087 units (-97.7%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, the Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 27,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 175,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 19,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 13.46 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 9.01 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 6.95 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 463,213 ( 115,176,785 ) PlayStation 5 - 451,139 ( 26,010,985 ) Xbox Series X|S - 230,013 ( 18,218,421 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,487 ( 117,015,472 ) Xbox One - 95 ( 51,278,558 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 224,643 Switch - 156,240 Xbox Series X|S - 129,624 PlayStation 4 - 1,001 Xbox One - 66

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 139,413 Switch - 135,530

Xbox Series X|S - 68,563

PlayStation 4 - 311 Xbox One - 23 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 156,035 PlayStation 5 - 68,398 Xbox Series X|S - 19,214 PlayStation 4 - 154 Xbox One - 3

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 18,685 Switch - 18,408

Xbox Series X|S - 12,612

PlayStation 4 - 21 Xbox One - 3 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

