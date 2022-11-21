God of War: Ragnarök for PS5 Debuts in 1st on the French Charts, PS4 Version in 2nd - Sales

/ 707 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

God of War: Ragnarök for the PlayStation 5 debuted in first place on French charts for week 45, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in second place.

Two versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in the top five this week. The PlayStation 4 version dropped two spots to third place and the PlayStation 5 version fell three spots to fifth place.

The PS4 version of FIFA 23 is down one spot to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

God of War: Ragnarök Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II God of War: Ragnarök Collector's Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) Sonic Frontiers FIFA 23

PS4 God of War: Ragnarök Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) FIFA 23 Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Splatoon 3 Sonic Frontiers PC Football Manager 2023 Farming Simulator 22 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles