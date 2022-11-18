PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live - Discounts Games, PlayStation Plus, and PS5 Accessories - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 672 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Black Friday Deals are now live. The sale runs until November 28 at 23:59 pm local time.
There are discounts across the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Gear Store, direct.playstation.com and more. You can check out the PlayStation Black Friday homepage here.
Select PlayStation 5 games have been discounted up to 60 percent off and Select PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games have been discounted up to 65 percent off.
PlayStation Plus has been discounted by 25 percent for those that purchase a 12 month membership plan. This includes PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium. Current PlayStation Plus members can save 25% when you upgrade your current plan to PlayStation Premium or Extra.
PlayStation accessories are also discounted. You can save up to $25 on PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controllers, save $30 on select headsets, save $7 on the Media Remote, and save $7 on the DualSense Charging Station.
Here is a list of some key games discounted on the PlayStation Store:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 Standard Edition – 60% off
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5 & PS4 – 40% off**
- NBA 2K23 PS5 Standard Edition – 50% off
- Gotham Knights PS5 Standard Edition – 40% off
- EA Sports Madden NFL 23 PS4 – 50% off
- Stray PS4 & PS5 – 20% off
- The Last of Us™ Part I PS5 Standard Edition – 29% off
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition PS4 – 50% off
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 & PS5 – 50% off
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition PS5 – 43% off
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Black FRiday for Sony seems more just PS+ discounts, most the games on offer have been on offer before, although none so low. The offer for me is upgrade to Extra for £3.90 for the last certain days of my Essential sub, a good deal. I think I will wait for christmas deals to extend my sub, other than that, Doom Eternal for 8 quid?
Amazing deals!
Time to pick up some steal prices!
None of the ketchup on this happy meal suits me. Hmm well maybe the DualSense to use with my Pc for them Sony games that use it.
Games frequently go on sale on the PS Store. I can't remember the last time I paid full price to download a game from there. Will definitely be picking up some more games from my wishlist.