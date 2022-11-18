PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live - Discounts Games, PlayStation Plus, and PS5 Accessories - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Black Friday Deals are now live. The sale runs until November 28 at 23:59 pm local time.

There are discounts across the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Gear Store, direct.playstation.com and more. You can check out the PlayStation Black Friday homepage here.

Select PlayStation 5 games have been discounted up to 60 percent off and Select PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games have been discounted up to 65 percent off.

PlayStation Plus has been discounted by 25 percent for those that purchase a 12 month membership plan. This includes PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium. Current PlayStation Plus members can save 25% when you upgrade your current plan to PlayStation Premium or Extra.

PlayStation accessories are also discounted. You can save up to $25 on PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controllers, save $30 on select headsets, save $7 on the Media Remote, and save $7 on the DualSense Charging Station.

Here is a list of some key games discounted on the PlayStation Store:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 Standard Edition – 60% off

EA Sports FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5 & PS4 – 40% off**

NBA 2K23 PS5 Standard Edition – 50% off

Gotham Knights PS5 Standard Edition – 40% off

EA Sports Madden NFL 23 PS4 – 50% off

Stray PS4 & PS5 – 20% off

The Last of Us™ Part I PS5 Standard Edition – 29% off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition PS4 – 50% off

Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 & PS5 – 50% off

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition PS5 – 43% off

Here is a complete list of games discounted:

7 Days to Die

A Plague Tale: Requiem

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative

Alan Wake Remastered

Arizona Sunshine®

Arizona Sunshine® – Dead Man DLC

Arizona Sunshine® – Deluxe Upgrade

Arizona Sunshine® – The Damned DLC

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed® Origins

Assassin’s Creed® Origins Season Pass

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Digital Deluxe Edition

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy PS4 & PS5

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Ultimate Edition

Atelier Ryza 2: Season Pass

Atelier Ryza Season Pass ‘Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass’

Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout

Back 4 Blood – Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror

Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Bassmaster® Fishing 2022: Deluxe Edition PS4™ and PS5™

Batman: Arkham Collection

Battlefield™ 2042 PS4™

Battlefield™ 2042 PS5™

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls

Black Desert – 11,500 Pearls

Black Desert – 2,040 Pearls

Black Desert – 3,200 Pearls

Black Desert – 4,360 Pearls

Black Desert – 6,600 Pearls

Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack

Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack

Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition

Black Desert: Explorer Edition

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Blightbound

Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle

Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Standard Edition

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3

Capcom Fighting Bundle

Capcom Fighting Collection

Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2

Cities: Skylines – Season Pass

Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2

Conan Chop Chop

Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition

Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition

Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle

Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle

Conglomerate 451: Overloaded

Control

Creed Rise to Glory™

Cult of the Lamb

Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course

Cyberpunk 2077

Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Dakar Desert Rally – Legends Pack

Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass

Dakar Desert Rally PS4 & PS5

Danganronpa 1•2 Reload

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin

DARK SOULS™ III

DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition

DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass

Dark Souls™ III: The Ringed City™

DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED

Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition

Dauntless – 1,000 (+150 Bonus) Platinum

Dauntless – 10,000 (+4,000 Bonus) Platinum

Dauntless – 2,500 (+650 Bonus) Platinum

Dauntless – 5,000 (+1,700 Bonus) Platinum

Dauntless – 500 Platinum

Dead by Daylight PS4™ & PS5™

Dead by Daylight: KILLER EXPANSION PACK

Dead by Daylight: SURVIVOR EXPANSION PACK

DEAD OR ALIVE 6

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Digital Deluxe Edition

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 ‘Nova’ Sci-Fi Body Suit Set

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Season Pass 1

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Season Pass 2

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Season Pass 3

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Season Pass 4

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Digital Deluxe Edition

DEATHLOOP

DEATHLOOP + Ghostwire: Tokyo Bundle

DEATHLOOP Deluxe Pack

Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Deep Rock Galactic PS4 & PS5

DEMON SLAYER : KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES Additional Costume Pack – Kimetsu Academy Summer Uniforms

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass PS4&PS5…

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5…

Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition

Desperados III

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack

Destiny 2: Forsaken Pack

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Diablo® II: Resurrected™

Diablo® Prime Evil Collection

Diablo® Prime Evil Upgrade

Digimon Survive

DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5

Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection

Dishonored 2

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition

DOOM

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Standalone)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Standalone)

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition PS4&PS5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

EA Sports NHL 23 (PS4)

EA Sports NHL 23 (PS5)

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 PS4™

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 PS5™

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5

Edge Of Eternity

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Evil Dead: The Game – The Classics Bundle

Evil Dead: The Game PS4 & PS5

F1® 22 PS5™

F1® 22 PS4™

F1® 22: Champions Content Bundle

F1® Manager 2022

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 76

Fallout 76: The Pitt Recruitment Bundle

Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes

Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers

Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes

Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers

Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes

Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys

Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers

Fallout Shelter: Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Fallout Shelter: Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Fallout Shelter: Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Fallout Shelter: Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Fallout Shelter: Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum

FAR CRY 5

FAR CRY ANTHOLOGY BUNDLE

Far Cry® 3 Classic Edition

Far Cry® 6 Deluxe Edition

Far Cry® 6 DLC 1 Vaas: Insanity

Far Cry® 6 DLC 2 Pagan: Control

Far Cry® 6 DLC 3 Joseph: Collapse

Far Cry® 6 Season Pass

FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (New Story Content Featuring Yuffie) (Chinese/Korean Version)…

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker – Collector’s Edition [PS4 & PS5]

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker [PS4 & PS5]

Five Famous Swords Set DLC

Fortnite – Minty Legends Pack

Fortnite – Shadows Rising Pack

Fortnite – Tech Future Pack

Generation Zero ® – Base Warfare Starter Bundle

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Upgrade

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Deluxe Upgrade

God of War

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights: Visionary Pack

Gran Turismo® 7

Gran Turismo® 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation®5)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4)

GRID Legends Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS4™)

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS5™)

GTA+: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS5™)

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Hazelight Bundle

Hell Let Loose

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack

HITMAN Trilogy Premium Add-Ons Bundle

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Horizon Forbidden West™

Horizon Forbidden West™ Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4™ and PS5™)

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™

HOT WHEELS™ – GOTY Upgrade Pack

Hunting Simulator 2

I Hate Running Backwards

Injustice 2 – 325,000 Source Crystals

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 Pass

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1+2 Bundle

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 2 Pass

It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

Jagged Alliance: Rage!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R PS4 & PS5

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series PS4 & PS5

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series: Special Bundle

LEGO® Marvel Collection

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga PS4 & PS5

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition

Love Live Costume Pack 4: Love Live! The School Idol Movie

Love Live! Costume Pack 1: μ’s Singles 1

Love Live! Costume Pack 10: μ’s Costumes (School Idol Festival AC)

Love Live! Costume Pack 11: μ’s Costumes (School Idol Festival)

Love Live! Costume Pack 12: μ’s Costumes (School Idol Festival)

Love Live! Costume Pack 2: Love Live! Season 1

Love Live! Costume Pack 3: Love Live! Season 2

Love Live! Costume Pack 5: Sub-Unit Costumes

Love Live! Costume Pack 6: Sub-Unit Costumes

Love Live! Costume Pack 7: Sub-Unit Costumes (School Idol Festival AC)

Love Live! Costume Pack 8: Sub-Unit Costumes (School Idol Festival AC)

Love Live! Costume Pack 9: μ’s Costumes (School Idol Festival AC)

Love Live! Song Pack 1: μ’s Singles

Love Live! Song Pack 10: μ’s Duo/Trio

Love Live! Song Pack 11: μ’s Solos

Love Live! Song Pack 12: EXTRA

Love Live! Song Pack 2: μ’s Singles

Love Live! Song Pack 3: Love Live! Season 1

Love Live! Song Pack 4: Love Live! Season 2

Love Live! Song Pack 5: Love Live! The School Idol Movie

Love Live! Song Pack 6: μ’s + School Idol Festival Collaborations

Love Live! Song Pack 7: Printemps

Love Live! Song Pack 8: lily white

Love Live! Song Pack 9: BiBi

Love Live! Sunshine!! Costume Pack 1: Aqours Singles

Love Live! Sunshine!! Costume Pack 2: Love Live! Sunshine!! Season 1

Love Live! Sunshine!! Costume Pack 3: Love Live! Sunshine!! Season 2

Love Live! Sunshine!! Costume Pack 4: Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow…

Love Live! Sunshine!! Costume Pack 5: Aqours Sub-Units

Love Live! Sunshine!! Costume Pack 6: Aqours Costumes (School Idol Festival AC)…

Love Live! Sunshine!! Costume Pack 7: Aqours Costumes (School Idol Festival AC)…

Love Live! Sunshine!! Song Pack 1: Aqours Singles

Love Live! Sunshine!! Song Pack 2: Love Live! Sunshine!! Season 1

Love Live! Sunshine!! Song Pack 3: Love Live! Sunshine!! Season 2

Love Live! Sunshine!! Song Pack 4: Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow…

Love Live! Sunshine!! Song Pack 5: Aqours Sub-Units

Love Live! Sunshine!! Song Pack 6: Saint Snow

Love Live! Sunshine!! Song Pack 7: Aqours Duo/Trio SUMMER VACATION

Love Live! Sunshine!! Song Pack 8: Aqours Solo Concert

Love Live! Sunshine!! Song Pack 9: EXTRA

LUMINES REMASTERED

Madden NFL 23 PS4™

Madden NFL 23 PS5™

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA – Deluxe Edition

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Akiha Tohno Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Aoko Aozaki Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Arcueid Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Ciel Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Dead Apostle Noel Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Hisui Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Kohaku Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Kouma Kishima Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Mario Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Mash Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Miyako Arima Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Neco-Arc Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Noel Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Powered Ciel Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Red Arcueid Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Roa Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Round Announcements – 13 Character Set

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Saber Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Shiki Tohno Round Announcements

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA DLC: Vlov Round Announcements

Metal: Hellsinger

Midnight Fight Express

Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition

MLB® The Show™ 22 Digital Deluxe Edition PS4™ and PS5™

MLB® The Show™ 22 MVP Edition PS4™ and PS5™

MLB® The Show™ 22 PS4™

MLB® The Show™ 22 PS5™

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON

Moons of Madness

Moonscars

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle

Mortal Kombat XL

MudRunner

MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack

My Universe – Interior Designer

NBA 2K23 for PS4™

NBA 2K23 for PS5™

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Need for Speed™ Heat

Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

Neverwinter – 11000 Neverwinter Zen

Neverwinter – 2000 Neverwinter Zen

Neverwinter – 500 Neverwinter Zen

Neverwinter Dragonborn Race Pack

Neverwinter Renegade Drow Race Pack

Neverwinter: Epic Headstart Chest

Neverwinter: Headstart Chest

Neverwinter: Legendary Headstart Chest

New Tales from the Borderlands

Nioh 2 Season Pass

Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition

Nioh Season Pass

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

OlliOlli World – Rad Edition (PS4/PS5)

OlliOlli World: VOID Riders (PS4/PS5)

OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER PS4 & PS5

OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER UPGRADE PS4 & PS5

Overcooked! 2

Overwatch® 2: Watchpoint Pack

Paladins – Deal of the Day Unlock

Paladins Deluxe Edition 2022

Paladins Gold Edition

Paladins Season Pass 2022

Paladins Sky Whale Pack

Paladins Starter Edition

Paladins: Nightmare Pack

Persona 5 Royal

Persona® 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition

Persona®5 Royal Ultimate Edition

PGA 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition

PGA TOUR 2K23

PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition

Prey

Prey: Mooncrash

Prodeus

Psychonauts 2

Rabbids®: Party of Legends

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne

Realm Royale Reforged Bass Drop Bundle

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode

Redout 2

RESEARCH and DESTROY

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

Returnal

Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition

Rez Infinite

Riders Republic – Deluxe Edition

Riders Republic Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Rocket League® – Painted Prestige Bundle

Rogue Company: Juke Starter Pack

Rogue Company: Radioactive Revenant Pack

Rogue Company: Rogue Edition

Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition

Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass

Rollerdrome

Romancing SaGa 2

ROMANCING SAGA 3™

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

SaGa Frontier Remastered

SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™

Saints Row Platinum Edition

SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

ScourgeBringer

SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition

Serial Cleaners

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

Session: Skate Sim – Deluxe Edition

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle

Sifu

Skyworld

Slay the Spire

SMITE Almighty Archon Bundle

SMITE Curious Courier Bundle

SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2022

SMITE Gecko Guardian Bundle

SMITE Season Pass 2022

SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle

Sniper Elite 5 PS4™ & PS5™

Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass One

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 1 & 2 Double Pack

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition

SnowRunner

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe

Sonic Origins PS4 & PS5

Soul Hackers 2 Digital Premium Edition PS4 & PS5

Soul Hackers 2 PS4 & PS5

SpellForce III Reforced

STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE

STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION

Star Trek Online – Federation Elite Starter Pack

Star Trek Online – Federation Fleet Admiral Faction Pack

Star Trek Online – Klingon Dahar Master Faction Pack

Star Trek Online – Klingon Defense Force Elite Starter Pack

Star Trek Online – Romulan Fleet Admiral Faction Pack

Star Trek Online – Romulan Legacy Elite Starter Pack

Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen

Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen

Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen

Star Trek Online: 500 Zen

Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen

Star Trek Online: Discovery Expedition Pack

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Upgrade

STAR WARS™ Heritage Pack

Steelrising

Stray

Street Fighter V – Season 5 Character Pass

Street Fighter V – Season 5 Premium Pass

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle…

Street Fighter™ V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit

Stubs™ (1,000) for MLB® The Show™ 22

Stubs™ (11,000) for MLB® The Show™ 22

Stubs™ (150,000) for MLB® The Show™ 22

Stubs™ (24,000) for MLB® The Show™ 22

Stubs™ (5,000) for MLB® The Show™ 22

Stubs™ (67,500) for MLB® The Show™ 22

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PS4 & PS5

Surviving the Aftermath: Ultimate Colony Edition

Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection PS4 & PS5

Temtem

Temtem – Deluxe Edition

Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition

TERA Coin 1,000

TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 Bonus)

TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 Bonus)

TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 Bonus)

Tetris® Effect: Connected

The Centennial Case : A Shijima Story PS4&PS5

The Crew 2 Gold Edition

The Crew® 2 Season Pass

The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition

The DioField Chronicle PS4 & PS5

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle – PS4 & PS5

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle CE – PS4 & PS5

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle CE Upgrade

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Upgrade

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – PS5 & PS4

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Escapists 2

The Evil Within

The Evil Within Season Pass

The Forgotten City

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

The Jackbox Party Starter

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV DLC Characters “Team GAROU”

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV DLC Characters “Team SOUTH TOWN”

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition

The Last of Us™ Part I

The Last of Us™ Part I Digital Deluxe Edition

The LEGO® Games Bundle

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

The Park

The Quarry for PS4™

The Quarry for PS5™

The Shadow Warrior Collection

The Sims™ 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle

The Sims™ 4 City Living

The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack

The Sims™ 4 Discover University

The Sims™ 4 Get Famous

The Sims™ 4 Get to Work

The Sims™ 4 High School Years Expansion Pack

The Sims™ 4 Island Living

The Sims™ 4 Seasons

The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack

The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition

The Surge 2 – Premium Edition

The Survivalists

theHunter: Call of the Wild

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Gold Bundle

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction PS4 & PS5

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle

Train Life – A Railway Simulator

Train Sim World® 3: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus Double Pack PS4 & PS5

UFC® 4

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Unpacking

VALKYRIE ELYSIUM – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

VALKYRIE ELYSIUM PS4 & PS5

VALKYRIE ELYSIUM PS4&PS5

VARIOUS DAYLIFE

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden + DLC set

Wanderer Set DLC

Warframe®: Angels of the Zariman Chrysalith Pack

Warframe®: Angels of the Zariman Emergence Pack

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass

Watch Dogs®: Legion PS4 & PS5

Way of the Hunter

Way of the Hunter: Season Pass

Weird West

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition

Wolfenstein® II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™

World of Tanks – Pz. Kpfw. V/IV

World of Tanks – T-34-88

World of Warships: Legends – PS4 Arkansas Brawler

World of Warships: Legends – PS4™ Captain’s Suite

World of Warships: Legends – PS5 Arkansas Brawler

World of Warships: Legends – PS5™ Captain’s Suite

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

WWE 2K22 for PS4™

WWE 2K22 for PS5™

WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition

WWE 2K22 Season Pass for PS4™

WWE 2K22 Season Pass for PS5™

Yooka-Laylee

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Zorro The Chronicles

