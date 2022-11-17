Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the Most Pre-Ordered Pokemon Game Ever in Japan - News

The Pokemon Company speaking with Oricon News announced Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the most pre-ordered Pokémon game ever in Japan.

The record for the biggest launch for a Pokémon game was set by Pokémon Black and White with 2.64 million units sold in two days in 2010. It was also the record for the biggest launch ever for a video game in Japan at the time. The current record holder is Splatoon 3 with 3.45 million units sold in three days.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

