Splatoon 3 Sets Record for Biggest Debut in Japan With Sales of 3.45 Million Units

Nintendo announced Splatoon 3 has set a new record for the biggest debut in Japan for any Nintendo Switch game in its first three days with sales of 3.45 million units. The figure includes retail and digital units.

This is also the biggest debut for any game in Japan as the previous record was set by 2010's Pokémon Black / White. The game sold 2.64 million units in its first week. Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 1.88 million units at retail and while digital sales aren't known, Nintendo did say Splatoon 3 was the biggest launch ever for a Switch game.

"Nintendo announced that domestic sales of the Splatoon 3 game for the Nintendo Switch system have surpassed 3.45 million units in the first three days since its launch on September 9, 2022," reads the press release. "This is the highest domestic sales level for any Nintendo Switch software within the first three days."

Read details on the game below:

In the Splatoon series of action-shooting games, players play as Inklings—squid characters that can also take on a humanoid form. Nintendo launched the Splatoon game for the Wii U system in May 2015, and the Splatoon 2 game for Nintendo Switch in July 2017.

Splatoon 3 is the latest game in the Splatoon series, in which players face off against each other in two teams of four players, claiming territory by covering it in ink in Turf War battles. Building on the series’ foundation, Splatoon 3 adds new weapons, special weapons, and action to the game. In Splatsville, a chaotic city crowded with various elements, players can enjoy a large variety of battles: not only Turf War battles, but also the Story Mode in which players can battle and discover a mysterious place called Alterna on their own; and Salmon Run, where up to four players can work together and fend off powerful bosses. In addition, Nintendo will add more weapons and stages through updates for two years after launch, and hold events such as Splatfests, where players split into three teams to claim turf and overall victory. Players can connect with others around the globe online*, as well as play together locally, each with their own Nintendo Switch system.

