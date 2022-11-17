Last Time I Saw You Headed to All Major Platforms in Summer 2024 - News

posted 59 minutes ago

Publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer Maboroshi Artworks announced the hand-drawn narrative adventure game Last Time I Saw You will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in summer 2024.

"Last Time I Saw You charmed us from the very first time we played the demo," said Chorus Worldwide founder and CEO Shintaro Kanaoya. "This beautiful, haunting, and enjoyably playable adventure will stay in gamers’ hearts for a long time and we’re so excited to work with Juan and the Maboroshi team to bring the game to life."

Maboroshi Artworks founder Juan Fandino added, "This game was born from a heartbreak that I experienced some years ago. I decided to take all the conflicting emotions I had inside and try to make something useful with them, transforming them into a somewhat healing experience that other people could also enjoy and relate to."

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore the Japanese countryside as Ayumi, a 12-year-old boy on the verge of becoming a teenager. In his dreams, he sees a strange girl who may be responsible for a curse on his town, yet he feels an inexplicable attraction toward her. Unravel the complicated truth on Ayumi’s emotional journey of self-discovery as he marches toward adulthood. Grow and change through the trials and tribulations of a first love.

Embrace a series of existential questions while roaming fantastical hand-drawn environments and socializing with local townsfolk. Step forward into a coming-of-age tale full of forests crawling with helpful creatures, dangerous threats and an unrelenting typhoon. Succumb to a dreamlike mood courtesy of an ethereal ambient lo-fi soundtrack.

