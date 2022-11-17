Tactics Ogre: Reborn Outsells God of War on the Japanese Charts, Sonic Frontiers Also Debuts - Sales

Splatoon 3 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 43,781 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 13, 2022. The game has now sold 3,331,197 units at retail in Japan.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 36,783 units. The PS4 version debuted in 5th place with sales of 12,668. The PS5 version debuted in 10th place with sales of 7,805. The three versions of the game sold a combined 57,256 units.

God of War Ragnarok (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 29,377 units. The PS4 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 11,260 units. The two versions of the game sold a combined 40,637 units.

Sonic Frontiers (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 26,067 units. The PS5 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 11,111 units and the PS4 version debuted in eighth place with sales of 9,098 units. The three versions of the game sold a combined 46,276 units.

Four of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, three are for the PlayStation 5, and three are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 97,542 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 28,716 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 748 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 138 units, and the 3DS sold 32 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 43,781 (3,331,197) [NSW] Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 36,783 (New) [PS5] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 29,377 (New) [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 26,067 (New) [PS4] Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 12,668 (New) [PS4] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 11,260 (New) [PS5] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 11,111 (New) [PS4] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 9,098 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,025 (4,899,259) [PS5] Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 7,805 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 58,171 (2,981,234) PlayStation 5 – 25,665 (1,821,703) Switch Lite – 25,050 (4,930,097) Switch – 14,321 (18,838,867) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,051 (286,936) Xbox Series S – 487 (212,265) Xbox Series X – 261 (167,267) PlayStation 4 – 138 (7,820,338) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 32 (1,189,151)

