Sonic Frontiers Debuts on the Steam Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 45, 2022, which ended November 13, 2022. One other version of the game is in fifth place.

Two version of Sonic Frontiers debuted in the top 10 this week. One version debuted in third and the other version debuted in 10th places.

Football Manager 2023 debuted in fourth place and Soulstone Survivors debuted in seventh place.

Steam Deck remained in second place, while pre-orders for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide entered the top 10 in sixth place. God of War (2018) re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Steam Deck

Sonic Frontiers - NEW Football Manager 2023 - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Pre-order Soulstone Survivors - NEW God of War Deep Rock Galactic Sonic Frontiers - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

