Control 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 752 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Remedy Entertainment has signed an agreement with 505 Games, a subsidiary of Digital Bros Group, to co-develop and co-publish Control 2. The game was previously known as Codename Heron. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Control 2 will have an initial budget of €50 million and Remedy will retain ownership over the Control intellectual property. Development, marketing, and post-launch investments as well as the future net revenues generated by Control 2 will be split evenly between 505 Games and Remedy.

The game will be developed using Remedy’s proprietary Northlight engine and tools. Remedy will publish the game on PC and 505 Games will publish it on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"We are excited to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together. Since its launch in 2019, Control has sold over 3 million copies," said 505 Games co-CEOS Rami and Raffi Galante. "Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2."

View concept art of the game below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles