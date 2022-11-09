Fans Will Choose Next Playable Character in Dawn of the Monsters - News

Publisher WayForward and developer 13AM Games announced today that DLC content is on the way for their kaiju beat-'em-up game Dawn of the Monsters. The content will include additional modes and missions, Japanese voiceovers, and a brand new playable character. These add-ons will launch sometime in 2023, in the form of both free and paid DLC.

Perhaps the most exciting announcement involves the new playable character. 13AM Games is leaving the identity of the character entirely in the hands of the players. The studio has posted a poll where fans can determine the winner.

The three behemoth brawlers on the ballot: the ape-like Ziranoth, the stone warrior Daizosan, and the mecha combiner Meteor Temujin. Ziranoth is a huge primate covered in vegetation who fights, unsurprisingly, with an animalistic style; Daizosan is a living statue whose strategy relies on building up its rage meter and trampling enemies; and Meteor Temujin is a melee mech inspired, ostensibly, by Voltron. Whichever new character wins the poll will join the existing roster of Megadon, Ganira, Aegis Prime, and Tempest Galahad.

Dawn of the Monsters originally launched in March 2022 on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. Read our review of the game here.

