Tales of Symphonia Remastered Launches in February 2023 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Bandai Namco announced Tales of Symphonia Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in Japan on February 16, 2023 and worldwide on February 17.

In a dying world, legend has it that a Chosen One will one day rise from amongst the people and the land will be reborn. The line between good and evil blurs in this epic adventure where the fate of two interlocked worlds hangs in the balance. Follow the journey of Lloyd Irving as he and his friends try to save both worlds.

An Epic Adventure

Explore a rich and lively world filled with unforgettable characters and experience an emotionally charged storyline like never before.

Fully Restored

Features graphically enhanced and improved gameplay.

Thrilling Battles

Play with up to three friends in local co-op mode to fight powerful opponents in real-time battles. Combine hundreds of special attacks and magic spells.

A 3D Masterpiece

Watch stunning anime cutscenes and become absorbed in endearing cel-shaded characters designed by renowned artist Kosuke Fujishima.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

