Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tops $1 Billion in 10 Days to Set Franchise Record

Activision announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II set another record for the franchise by topping $1 billion in worldwide sell-through in the first 10 days. The previous record was set by 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops II, which took 15 days to earn $1 billion.

More than 200 million hours and over one billion matches have been played across the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in the first 10 days.

"Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world," said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

"I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare II. Connecting the world through joy, fun and the thrill of competition is the key to our success. Modern Warfare II has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before."

Call of Duty General Manager Johanna Faries added, "The incredible momentum driving Modern Warfare II is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community. As we look ahead to an unprecedented level of support for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0’s launch next week, we are motivated to deliver again for the best player community in the world."

Other records set by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II includes the highest grossing entertainment opening of 2022 and topping $800 million in three days for a franchise record.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

