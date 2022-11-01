Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tops $800 Million Sell-Through in 3 Days to Set Franchise Record - Sales

Activision announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II set a record for the franchise for the biggest opening weekend with over $800 million generated worldwide in sell-through figures.

The $800 million figure is higher than the biggest worldwide box office openings of 2022 and surpassed the combined openings of Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II also set a franchise record for the biggest digital opening in its first three days.

The first three day sales of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beat the previous five-day record for the franchise, set in 2011 b y Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

"Thank you to our talented team that has created magic through extraordinary artistry and technology, and to the global community of players who find joy and connection through Call of Duty. This milestone belongs to them,” said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

Call of Duty General Manager Johanna Faries added, "Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare II’s launch one for the record books as well as the highest grossing entertainment opening of the year. It is our honor and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world.

"As amazing as this opening has been, Call of Duty has much more in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon and Warzone 2.0’s launch is right around the corner. It’s an incredible time for the franchise."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox ONe, and PC.

