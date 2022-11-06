Pokémon Studio Creatures Hiring for R&D on 'Next-Generation Hardware' - News

Pokémon developer Creatures in a job listing for a 3D character modeler appears to suggest the studio is already doing work on what it calls "next-generation hardware."

One of the tasks for the modeler is doing "research and development for other next-generation hardware," as well as being "in charge of creating game models for consumer games and smartphone apps."

The game engines listed under tools includes Unreal Engine and Unity. Other tools includes Maya and Photoshop.

Character modelers, animators, and background artists work at the Pokémon CG Studio Headquarters and as of April 2022 there are about 10 character modelers.

There have been four mainline Pokémon games released on the Switch with a fifth title set to release later this month. These games include Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee, Pokémon Sword / Shield, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

