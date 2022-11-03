Mario + Rabbids, Gotham Knights, and A Plague Tale Debut on the Italian Charts - Sales

Four versions of FIFA 23 have remained in the top 10 on the Italian charts for Week 42, 2022, which ended October 23, 2022.

The PlayStation 4 version is in first place, the PlayStation 5 is in fourth, the Nintendo Switch version is in fifth, the Xbox One version is in 10th.

There were three new games in the top 10 this week. The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, debuted in second place, while the PlayStation 5 version of Gotham Knights debuted in third place, and the PlayStation 5 version of A Plague Tale: Requiem debuted in seventh place.

There are four PlayStation 5 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, two PlayStation 4 titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 42, 2022:

FIFA 23 (PS4) Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (NS) - NEW Gotham Knights (PS5) - NEW FIFA 23 (PS5) FIFA 23 (NS) Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5) A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Personal 5 Royal (NS) FIFA 23 (XO)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

