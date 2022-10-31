Electronic Arts Developing At least Three Marvel Action-Adventure Games - News

Electronic Arts announced it has signed a deal with Disney's Marvel to develop at least three new action-adventure video games based on Marvel characters that will release for consoles and PC.

The first Marvel game to be developed by Electronic Arts will be based on Iron Man. This game was announced in September and is in development by Dead Space remake developer Motive. It is a single-player, third-person, action-adventure game. Electronic Arts has not provided details on what its two other Marvel games will be.

"We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans," said EA COO Laura Miele. "We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players' reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this Super Hero is known for."

Marvel Games Vice President Jay Ong added, "At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven’t before and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that.

"We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic, creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future."

Electronic Arts in January of this year also announced it is working with Disney's Lucasfilm Games to develop three new games set in the Star Wars galaxy in development by Respawn Entertainment.

A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, was announced in May of this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC by Electronic Arts and Respawn. It will launch in 2023.

