EA and Motive Announce Iron Man Game is in Development

Publisher Electronic Arts and Dead Space remake developer Motive have announced a new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game is now in early development.

This is the first of "several new games" in a collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts. The Iron Man game is currently in pre-production and more information on it will be released later.

Development is being led by Olivier Proulx who has worked on previous Marvel games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Veterans on the team include Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters," said Marvel Games vice president and creative director Bill Rosemann.

"Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay—combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon—will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game."

Executive producer Olivier Proulx added, "It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic super heroes in entertainment today. We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team."

