Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment have announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. It is a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and will launch in 2023.

"Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel,” said Respawn Entertainment director Stig Asmussen.

"For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year."

Lucasfilm Games vice president Douglas Reilly added, "Millions of Star Wars fans have been captivated by the story of Cal Kestis, and we’re thrilled to be working with the world-class developers at Respawn to continue this epic tale. We could not be more excited to reveal Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and this next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey with players around the world."

View the official teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the next chapter of the beloved Star Wars action–adventure series chronicling the journey of Jedi Cal Kestis. Developed by the veteran team at Respawn under the leadership of game director Stig Asmussen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will expand upon the iconic Star Wars stories, worlds, characters, and thrilling combat first experienced in the series’ debut title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being built for the current generation of gaming hardware to create a deeper and more expansive Star Wars experience for players worldwide when the game launches in 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.

