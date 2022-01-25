EA and Lucasfilm Games Announce 3 New Star Wars Games Led by Respawn - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 477 Views
Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games have announced three new games set in the Star Wars galaxy in development by Respawn Entertainment.
Game Director Stig Asmussen and his team are already developing the next entry in the action-adventure Star Wars Jedi series.
Two new teams have been set up to create new Star Wars gameplay experiences across multiple genres. Game Director Peter Hirschmann is leading the team to develop a new Star Wars first-person shooter game and Games industry veteran Greg Foerstch and the newly formed studio Bit Reactor is developing a new Star Wars strategy game, while Respawn will produce the title.
"We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn," said Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly. "They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away."
Walt Disney Games SVP Sean Shoptaw added, "Building on the previous successes of our EA relationship, this new collaboration highlights the trust and mutual respect shared between the world-class teams at EA, Respawn and Lucasfilm Games. Fostered by the expertise and passion within each team, we will create thrilling original games for diverse audiences across the Star Wars galaxy."
Respawn Game Director Peter Hirschmann added, "Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell.
Happy to see quite alot of Star Wars games in development these days, Disney made the right call licensing out the IP on a game by game basis instead of signing exclusive rights to a single publisher again. Currently in development Star Wars games include:
- Jedi Fallen Order 2 from Respawn
- Star Wars FPS from Respawn
- Star Wars Strategy game from Bit Reactor and Respawn
- Open World Star Wars game from Ubisoft Massive
- KOTOR remake from Aspyr
- Star Wars Eclipse from Quantic Dream
- Star Wars Hunters from Zynga
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from TT Games
Additionally, there are rumors that the new studio at Microsoft's Zenimax Online Studios might be making a Star Wars game focused around Mandalorians.
Wonder what other Star Wars games might get the greenlight soon?
I'll tell you what Star Wars game ISN'T getting the greenlight soon... Battlefront 3 :(
Great news for Star wars fans!
My only concern is a potential oversaturation of the market with SW titles.
That being said I am excited for Quantic Dreams' take on the Star Wars universe as well as Fallen Order 2.
Respawn showed many with Fallen Order that they could carry the SW name despite not having everyone's favorite characters at the helm and I think the excitement for the follow up is more than warranted.
-THE FORCE IS STRONG WITH THESE GAMES NINJA APPROVED-
Strategy game? Like RTS? I'd like a Star Wars game modeled after Battle for Middle Earth 2, please and thank you!
I'd also like Star Wars: Total War, but I don't think I'll ever get that :'(
I can't remember where but I watched a video once of someone who said that 40k Total War wouldn't work as it would just mostly be armies shooting each other from a distance (outside of Tyranids), Star Wars might have the same problems but that doesn't mean an RTS in generally isn't needed. Battlegrounds was a great game even if it was just a mod of Age of Empires.
After Disney bought both Marvel and Star Wars it seemed like many projects for games seemed to dry up, they were more interested in the films and toy than games but I'm glad they are starting to realise the medium of gaming has more to offer than just f2p mobile games. EA might not be the best publisher (their loot box issues with Battlefront 2 is not a success, Disney) but Respawn have my faith, they are a great dev.
I hope many of the projects have lots of freedom to explore the extended Star Wars worlds and tell good stories too.
I know there are plenty of SW fans, but over the last years they have been flooding the market.
If you think the last few years were a flood of Star Wars games, you must not have gamed through the early 2000's, there were like 5 Star Wars games released per year from 1999-2004 as I recall.
By comparison, from 2013-2020, EA had exclusive rights to make new Star Wars games (with the sole exception being LEGO's grandfathered rights to keep making LEGO Star Wars games), and during those years EA only released 4 Star Wars games and 1 Star Wars themed expansion; Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars Squadrons, and the Star Wars themed expansion for Sims 4. Additionally, there were modern platform ports for some older Star Wars games like KOTOR, Jedi Outcast, Jedi Academy, Republic Commando, and Star Wars Racer, but those weren't new games, just uprezed ports of old games.
Having been even worse in the past doesn`t make it something of a flood right now. But as I said there is a lot of fans so probably they all sell quite well.