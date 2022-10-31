Square Enix: It is Critical to Produce Titles that Speak to the Global Market - News

Square Enix President and Representative Director Yosuke Matsuda in the 2022 annual report for the company says it is difficult to achieve growth for companies that primarily focus on the Japanese gaming industry and it is important for Square Enix to offer games that will be more popular on the worldwide market.

"Achieving major growth in the game industry is difficult now for companies that compete primarily in the Japanese market, given its graying demographics," said Matsuda. "As such, it is critical for our business that we produce hit titles that speak to the global market, which offers greater scale in terms of both customers and sales volumes.

"Furthermore, game development efforts are becoming more sizable and sophisticated as the result of technological advancements in the devices on which they are played, such as consoles or smart devices. The investment required to develop game titles is therefore an order of magnitude greater than in the past.

"In other words, the Japanese market is no longer sufficient for achieving a level of earnings that enables us to recoup our development investment and generate a profit, and we therefore need to approach our development efforts based on the assumption that we have to succeed in the global market.

"Another change is how easily accessible information on games has become for our customers. We find ourselves in a world where social media spreads information instantaneously, enabling customers the world over to simultaneously obtain the same information on games through a variety of different devices and outlets.

"For our Group to better focus on developing titles for the global market in this changing environment, we need to concentrate our limited resources on the development of strong and robust titles. We need to enhance our presence in the global market by quickly establishing an organizational structure that enables us to consistently roll out high-quality content produced through selective and focused resource allocation, which requires the revamping of our title and studio portfolio."

Square Enix sold off several of its western studios - Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal - to Embracer Group for $300 million earlier this year. Square Enix Montreal has since been rebranded as Onoma.

Matsuda said these studios "focused on the development of major titles, which presented the risk of a serious cannibalization of our Group’s financial resources over the medium to long term." This is why Square Enix decided to sell off the studios.

