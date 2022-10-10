Square Enix Montreal Rebranded as Onoma - News

Embracer Group in May of this year announced it entered an agreement to acquire Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal from Square Enix. The deal was finalized in August.

Now following the completion of the deal it was announced Square Enix Montreal has been rebranded as Onoma.

"Our strength has always been our ability to evolve and adapt to trends and market changes," reads the post from Onoma. "Our rebrand as Studio Onoma is one more transformation that we are excited to take on.

"Our new brand identity will serve as an umbrella to multiple products, programs, and initiatives, each with distinct personalities.

"We have built the Onoma brand to be flexible to see us into the future, connect with multiple audiences, and not hinder us from expanding with the market.

"Our name and look might have changed but we are still us: a studio that empowers creativity and innovation and always puts people before products."

Onoma was founded in 2011 as Square Enix Montreal and as released several mobile titles - Hitman GO, Hitman Sniper, Lara Croft GO, Deus EX GO, and Hitman Sniper: The Shadows.

