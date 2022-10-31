Phil Spencer Says 'It's Been Too Long' Since Xbox Last Released a 'Big First-Party Game' - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Same Brain on YouTube admitted it has been too long since Xbox last released a major first-party game and says the 2023 lineup will be far stronger.

"One thing we’ve definitely heard loud and clear is it’s been too long since we’ve shipped what people would say is a big first-party game," said Spencer via VideoGamesChronicle. "We can have our excuses with Covid and other things, but in the end I know people invest in our platform and they want to have great games."

He added, "We’re excited about 2023 and we’ve talked about games that are coming. Those games are tracking well [and] we’re out of what Covid did to the production schedule.

"And as an industry we have fewer games this holiday than we’ve had in a while, when you just think about the launches. Call of Duty is coming, God of War is coming – which is great – Nintendo’s had a good year. But in general I would say we’ve been a little light.

"But I look at 2023 and there’s a great line-up of games coming that I’m excited about. Getting our first real Xbox first-party games out of Bethesda, having them ship with Redfall and Starfield, will be a lot of fun."

Spencer says the Xbox team is working on a big update for the Xbox app on PC in the next few weeks.

It was revealed last week by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella the number of PC Game Pass subscribers has grown by 159 percent year-over-year.

Nadella added over 20 million people have used Xbox Cloud Gaming and nearly half of all of Xbox Series S buyers are new to the Xbox ecosystem. Gaming has also seen usage growth on all platforms.

Spencer last week also stated that Xbox Game Pass is profitable and the revenue generated from it accounts for about 15 percent of Microsoft's gaming revenue.

