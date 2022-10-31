Phil Spencer Says 'It's Been Too Long' Since Xbox Last Released a 'Big First-Party Game' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 642 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Same Brain on YouTube admitted it has been too long since Xbox last released a major first-party game and says the 2023 lineup will be far stronger.
"One thing we’ve definitely heard loud and clear is it’s been too long since we’ve shipped what people would say is a big first-party game," said Spencer via VideoGamesChronicle. "We can have our excuses with Covid and other things, but in the end I know people invest in our platform and they want to have great games."
He added, "We’re excited about 2023 and we’ve talked about games that are coming. Those games are tracking well [and] we’re out of what Covid did to the production schedule.
"And as an industry we have fewer games this holiday than we’ve had in a while, when you just think about the launches. Call of Duty is coming, God of War is coming – which is great – Nintendo’s had a good year. But in general I would say we’ve been a little light.
"But I look at 2023 and there’s a great line-up of games coming that I’m excited about. Getting our first real Xbox first-party games out of Bethesda, having them ship with Redfall and Starfield, will be a lot of fun."
Spencer says the Xbox team is working on a big update for the Xbox app on PC in the next few weeks.
It was revealed last week by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella the number of PC Game Pass subscribers has grown by 159 percent year-over-year.
Nadella added over 20 million people have used Xbox Cloud Gaming and nearly half of all of Xbox Series S buyers are new to the Xbox ecosystem. Gaming has also seen usage growth on all platforms.
Spencer last week also stated that Xbox Game Pass is profitable and the revenue generated from it accounts for about 15 percent of Microsoft's gaming revenue.
Couldn't agree more Phil. Show us Avowed and Fable asap!
As much fun as Grounded is, getting me into Survival games, and Pentiment releasing in a couple weeks, you have to unveil the curtain on your major titles. That's the reason why many are investing into Xbox, and especially Game Pass, for.
He is right, you should never have a 1+ year gap between AAA exclusives on a platform. Thankfully after 2022 it is looking like we should never have another year like this, as they already have 3 AAA exclusives announced for 2023, and they have already announced multiple other AAA exclusives without dates/windows (Hellblade 2, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, Elder Scrolls 6, Outer Worlds 2, Avowed, Fable, Indiana Jones, Contraband), plus they have multiple other AAA studios working on games which haven't been announced yet, so 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond should be covered quite well also. They own too many studios now for a year like 2022 to ever happen again, and if they do somehow let that happen again with that many studios, they must have really screwed up somewhere along the way in both development and planning.
Sony had no problem releasing big 1st party titles. Microsoft dropped the ball. If they "f" up 2023 they won't recover.
Not sure about 2023 being a be-all end-all situation (though I'm not sure what you mean by won't recover). I Agree with the rest. MS was way too slow to bolster there 1st IP capabilities in the 8th gen. It was only 4 years ago they started expanding and their efforts sure are slow to materialize.
Fans were willing to deal with Halo being delayed for a year, and now Redfall and Starfield being a 2023 release, they seem to be patient enough for those. But I'm sure that patience is starting to wear thin. 2023 needs a good run of 1st party releases.
I get what you say, after the 2009-2022 drought though I'm not sure patience is really what's animate me and fans of Xbox or else we would be some sort of embodiment of patience XD. In my case I mostly did not have high expectations from MS during those years, played what they had to offer and completed my gaming needs elsewhere.
For 2023, BOTW 2 certainly will occupy most of my free time for the better part of next year even if Starfield turns out to be a master piece.
Now that the future looks brighter and MS certainly looks like they've taken the right steps to address the root issue. My expectations are starting to rise again. If 2023 turns out not so great, It will probably not change my sentiment on that, just be another year that I rely more on competition/3rd party and 1 year less before it gets better.
So, if I'm somewhat representative of other Xbox enthusiast, not sure if another year of this will change anything at this point except solidifying Xbox 3rd place position this gen even more if that's possible.
Seem like everyone forgetting about Xbox one generation. It really doesn't matter if you keep release big first party game and it sucks. You need great games and these will take time. There is so many thing in the oven right now that the future for Microsoft Games is better than it's ever been. At least Microsoft as GamePass to hold us over until their next big release. Would of been nice to get Redfall or Starfield this year but eventually all of these games will drop to make one massive year for Microsoft.
Have they released one this year? Last one I recall is Halo infinite and that seems to have constant problems. Several features still haven't released almost a year later.
I assume that is why they spent over 100 billion buying studios. Like starfield.
Then again first party doesn't mean everything. I'm more interested in Harvestella than Bayonetta, and Star ocean 6 than GOW.
Other than supporting their current live-service games like Halo Infinite (ugh) Sea of Thieves, and expansions for Forza Horizon 5 and the entire Age of Empires franchise, Xbox has been very limited in releases this year. Xbox published As Dusk Falls back in July, Grounded got its full 1.0 release last month, which has been great btw, and Pentiment releases in 2 weeks.
Grounded and Pentiment are from Obsidian, so Obsidian is putting in the work for Xbox while still working on their own major AAA releases with Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2.
Probably why Game Pass numbers didn't impress in the latest quarter. Gotta bring those first party games to the service.
This is the most "water is wet" statement of the year right here. Clearly, they're not releasing enough big games.
I think to have a healthy ecosystem they need at least two, preferably three AAA games per year, then a handful of A and AA things, from first and second party studios. There needs to be something to look forward to from Xbox Game Studios every quarter. It looks like they will be at that level soon. But, they have to actually make it happen. They've been talking about it for a few years now. It's time to see the results.
While Xbox is admittingly third in my heart of the consoles, Starfield is my 3rd most looked forward to game of 2023 after Zelda and Resident Evil 4 remake.